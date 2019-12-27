Who Bought Kylie Jenner This MASSIVE Diamond Ring?!?

And also you thought little Stormi Webster‘s Christmas presents have been extravagant!

Sure, Kylie Jenner received the 2-year-old a Birkin bag, and momager Kris Jenner purchased her granddaughter an nearly life-size playhouse she will be able to’t even attain the doorknob on. However that’s nothing in comparison with what Mommy’s little stocking stuffer should have price.

However price whom..? Hmm. Again to that later. Let’s take a better have a look at this ring first!

Kylie first posted a number of photographs earlier than going out, displaying off her outfit — and why not? She seems spectacular in a pink leather-based python ensemble from MSGM and black satin heels by Tom Ford.

” width=”580″> She even pulls off a fanny pack higher than The Rock. / (c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram

However should you look intently at her left index finger you may see the little focus of the entire ensemble. And after we say little we imply comparatively, on a cosmic scale.

As a result of that ring is HUGE!

Right here’s a closeup look Kylie shared afterward her Instagram Story whereas out at dinner:

” width=”580″> (c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

Yeah, that photograph wasn’t taken to point out off her treasured friendships. LOLz! She has a brand new shiny, and he or she desires us all to learn about it.

So let’s get a good higher look.

” width=”580″> (c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

Dayum!!!

So the place did it come from? It’s the day after Christmas, so present looks like a no brainer reply. However from whom?

The obvious reply is that it was a present from Kylie to herself. In spite of everything, she’s a “self-made billionaire.” Why shouldn’t she deal with herself to a (large) little one thing from time to time?

And certain, the rock — a canary yellow diamond in what seems like an extra-large princess reduce with a halo of surrounding white diamonds — actually seems like an engagement ring (and might be usually bought as one). But when Kylie doesn’t plan on getting married any time quickly, possibly she’s simply celebrating being self-partnered, as Emma Watson would say?

Then once more, possibly it’s from another person. How about Travis Scott?

” width=”580″> (c) WENN/Avalon

The previous couple’s break up has been described as amicable, and we all know they spent Christmas collectively.

However is a hoop like that an applicable present for exes? Particularly ones who may need gone down that highway of getting married and getting a actual engagement ring?? Hmm.

There’s additionally the opportunity of Drake.

” width=”580″> (c) WENN/Instar

The 2 have a rumored QT factor occurring, a mutual attraction that has concerned some further hangouts since her breakup.

However even shippers of the 2 would most likely take into account that ring means over the road for an off-the-cuff relationship.

How about Kris??

” width=”580″> (c) Nicky Nelson/WENN

We already know she loves shopping for her household large items!

May she have outdone even Kim Kardashian West‘s wild present to North this yr?

What do YOU assume, Perezcious appraisers??

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram/WENN/Avalon/Instar.]