Who dies in EastEnders’ 35th anniversary boat disaster?

EastEnders marks its 35th anniversary in February with the loss of life of a serious character as a river boat social gathering descends into catastrophe. A number of massive storylines will conflict in a particular week of episodes all set on the identical day, however advised from completely different views – a trick Emmerdale is pulling subsequent week as a part of their ‘who kills Graham Foster‘ homicide thriller.

As most of the locals embark on a cruise alongside London’s iconic Thames river, celebrating the Queen Victoria successful a ‘best pub’ competitors, an incident happens onboard turning the occasion right into a nightmare that has tragic penalties…

Govt producer for EastEnders Jon Sen confirmed: “For our anniversary we wanted to entertain our audience on the iconic river which has heralded the start of the show for 35 years. This unmissable week is destined to be exciting, gripping and heartbreaking – and will go down in EastEnders history.”

There’s extra drama away from the boat again on Albert Sq. itself, and HEARALPUBLICIST understands a number of characters will face hazard with out getting moist. With the promise of secrets and techniques being uncovered, feuds being ignited and households at warfare, and multiple individual with blood on their fingers, right here’s a have a look at who’s liable to probably assembly a watery grave within the coming weeks…

Phil Mitchell

The patriarch’s clan are in disaster following the explosive occasions over Christmas, and because the boat units sail the previous returns to hang-out all of them. An insider teases “deadly ripples are sent through the family and those they are close to,” may the onerous man be going overboard? Bear in mind – it gained’t be the primary time he’s had a brush with loss of life both, however what number of lives does this cat have left?

Sharon Mitchell

Walford’s princess is because of give delivery to Keanu Taylor’s child across the anniversary, however would a closely pregnant lady actually go on a ship social gathering in the course of winter? Drama-magnet Sharon in all probability would. She’s been on the centre of the present since day one, albeit with a number of gaps, and killing her off can be a sensational shock, and would definitely make an enormous assertion in regards to the subsequent 35 years of EastEnders.

Ian Beale

An outdoor guess, but when EastEnders needed to shock the viewers there’d be no greater bombshell then bumping off Beale, the cleaning soap’s longest-serving character. Sharon and Kathy have been there since day one, however solely Ian has by no means left. He’s confirmed as positively on the boat, however Bobby’s actions have triggered upset once more, and eldest son Peter returns that week (performed by newcomer Dayle Hudson). Might it’s for his dad’s demise? Once more, Ian is one other cleaning soap favorite who is nearly Mr. EastEnders himself – will this save him from an icy bathtub although?

Keanu Taylor

Most individuals assume he’s already useless, however we (and a handful of characters) know the hunky mechanic is alive and properly and on the run, having been let go by Martin Fowler who didn’t have the bottle to kill him on Christmas Day having been employed because the Mitchells’ hitman. Realizing his and Sharon’s child is imminent, will the match fugitive sneak house to witness the delivery, solely to finish up brown bread for actual when Phil and Ben realise he’s nonetheless respiration? With actor Danny not revealing any speedy plans to return to the cleaning soap, a shock – and fast – return earlier than his loss of life may very well be a great way to jot down out the two-timing character.

Mick & Linda Carter

The publicans successful this prestigious contest for the legendary boozer is the one bit of fine information they’ve had in months – Linda’s ingesting and Mick’s psychological well being have put a pressure on one of many cleaning soap’s strongest marriages. L can also be within the find out about Keanu’s true destiny, and because the couple lead the celebrations we’re advised they face what’s described as “the toughest decision they’ve ever had to make.” Will considered one of them have to offer their life to save lots of the opposite within the final Shakespearean twist?

Whitney Dean

At present stalked by weirdo ex Leo King, the son of childhood abuser Tony, Whit’s destiny is wanting unsure. Might the creepy stallholder’s obsession flip to homicide? Whitney’s loss of life would definitely be a heartbreaking one contemplating she’s been a sufferer of creepy Leo for months. Certainly she’s due some gentle?

Louise Mitchell

Tilly Keeper’s exit was confirmed simply earlier than Christmas, so don’t anticipate Lou to be round for much longer. She’s a multitude within the aftermath of ordering dishonest child daddy Keanu’s loss of life – she’s considered one of our probably to kick the bucket, but when she is the massive anniversary loss of life will she uncover Keanu is alive earlier than tragically passing?

Ben and Callum – AKA “Ballum”

With all of the Mitchells in peril, cocky Ben’s luck could also be operating out. It will be an actual game-changer for the household, and if the present needed to go for max viewer heartbreak then stick his on/off boyfriend Callum Freeway in there too – #Ballum may very well be torn aside if considered one of them perished. However may Ben survive one other lover assembly their maker following the homicide of Paul Coker a number of years again?

Martin Fowler

Sliding ever-more into self-loathing at turning into a violent prison, Martin would possibly commit one final act of redemptive heroism if he tries to save lots of somebody from drowning on the boat (as an illustration), solely to finish up sacrificing himself. Killing him off on the 35th anniversary would carry him full circle, as the primary ever episode of EastEnders noticed mum Pauline Fowler announce she was pregnant together with her youngest son.

Grey & Chantelle Atkins

The ’ compelling home violence storyline is heading for an enormous peak, and viewers are determined for controlling lawyer Grey to get his comeuppance. It will be ultra-tragic if Chan dies, leaving two little children and not using a mum, however would definitely be a means of punishing her horrid husband…

Dot Branning

Now we’re not suggesting for one second we wish this to occur, however cleaning soap royalty doesn’t come any extra beloved than Mrs B. All the group – and the nation – can be rocked if Dot Cotton was to die throughout such an enormous milestone. We don’t even wish to give it some thought…

