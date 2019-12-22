Who is Ben Hanlin? Meet the magician joining Dancing On Ice 2020

If there’s one contestant that’s hoping to point out off some spellbinding strikes within the rink, it’s magician and tv presenter Ben Hanlin, one of many hopefuls on Dancing on Ice 2020.

The ITV2 star is placing his showmanship to the last word take a look at within the ITV competitors as he tries to impress judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and John Barrowman.

However who precisely is Ben Hanlin? Right here’s all the things it is advisable to know…

Dancing on Ice 2020: Confirmed forged line-up (to date)

Dancing On Ice 2020 line-up: Ben Hanlin – Key Info

Age: 33

Identified for: Magician and TV presenter

Twitter: @BenHanlin

Instagram: @BenHanlin

Skilled dance accomplice: Carlotta Edwards

Who’s Ben Hanlin?

Ben Hanlin began his media profession by presenting a sequence on the Discovery Channel known as Breaking Magic, which explored how magicians use science to create jaw-dropping magic methods.

He went on to current his personal magic present, Tricked on ITV2, which ran for 3 sequence from 2013 to 2016. The present concerned Hanlin pranking celebrities together with his illusions, together with the likes of Joe Swash, Peter Andre and Gemma Collins.

For the final three years, Hanlin has been a daily voice on Capital Birmingham radio station.

What has Ben Hanlin mentioned about Dancing On Ice 2020?

After saying his involvement on BBC Radio London, Hanlin mentioned: “Can I ice skate? Barely. But I did say to the producers ‘if I’m going to do this, can I try to do magic on ice?’ I will try and attempt to put magic into the show if I can.”

Since then, he has posted updates on his progress to his Instagram account.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in January 2020