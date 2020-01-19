Who is Caprice Bourret? Meet the businesswoman and model joining Dancing On Ice 2020

Who shall be topped Dancing On Ice champion? One star strapping her skates on this yr is Caprice Bourret, a jack of all trades if ever there was one, having tried her hand at appearing, singing, presenting and modelling in addition to beginning her personal enterprise.

And Caprice isn’t trying to fiddle within the competitors, taking a robust stance from the off.

“I am definitely in it to win it,” she mentioned. “It’s going to be amusing however I feel anybody doing a present like that is aggressive.

“I’ll in all probability inform the judges to go to hell after which keep on. I’d reply again. If I don’t agree I received’t maintain again, that’s for certain.

“If it’s constructive, I’ll embrace it and I take it on board. In the event that they’re simply doing it for the sake of it I’ll go for them.

Right here’s every little thing it’s essential learn about Caprice Bourret…

Dancing On Ice 2020 forged line-up: Caprice Bourret – Key Info

Age: 48

Recognized for: Modelling and launching a style model, amongst different issues

Twitter: @CapriceBourret_

Instagram: @CapriceBourret

Skilled dance companion: Hamish Gaman

Who’s Caprice Bourret?

Caprice Bourret was born in California in 1971 and commenced a extremely profitable modelling profession within the mid-1990s when she moved to the UK.

Her huge break was touchdown a entrance cowl of Vogue journal, however within the a long time since then she has featured on greater than 350 different covers printed all around the world similar to GQ, Cosmopolitan and Sports activities Illustrated.

Her rising fame noticed her signed to Virgin Data the place she launched two singles between 1999 and 2001, Oh Yeah and As soon as Round The World, each of which reached quantity 24 on the UK charts.

In 2000, after establishing herself as a pressure to be reckoned with within the modelling world, clothes retailer Debenhams made a deal to make use of her identify on a brand new style line which they bought for six years.

At that time, Bourret purchased her identify again with the intention to launch By Caprice Merchandise, an organization she owns that originally specialised in lingerie however now sells luxurious bedding.

Alongside working her personal enterprise, Bourret has maintained a presence within the media by showing as a visitor on a number of tv reveals together with Superstar Large Brother, Britain’s Subsequent High Mannequin, ITV’s Splash, Channel four’s The Leap and 5Star’s Celebs on the Farm.

What has Caprice Bourret mentioned about Dancing On Ice?

Bourret has been frequently updating her social media followers on her coaching progress, revealing she’s struggling with the bruises and accidents that Dancing On Ice contestants are normally vulnerable to.

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV in 2020