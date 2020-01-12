Who is Caprice Bourret? Meet the businesswoman joining Dancing On Ice 2020

Who will probably be topped Dancing On Ice champion? One star strapping her skates on this 12 months is Caprice Bourret, a jack of all trades if ever there was one, having tried her hand at appearing, singing, presenting and modelling in addition to beginning her personal :enterprise.

Right here’s every little thing it’s worthwhile to find out about Caprice Bourret…

Dancing On Ice 2020 solid line-up: Caprice Bourret – Key Info

Age: 48

Identified for: Modelling and launching a style model, amongst different issues

Twitter: @CapriceBourret_

Instagram: @CapriceBourret

Skilled dance companion: Hamish Gaman

Who’s Caprice Bourret?

Caprice Bourret was born in California in 1971 and started a extremely profitable modelling profession within the mid-1990s when she moved to the UK.

Her large break was touchdown a entrance cowl of Vogue journal, however within the many years since then she has featured on greater than 350 different covers revealed everywhere in the world resembling GQ, Cosmopolitan and Sports activities Illustrated.

Her rising fame noticed her signed to Virgin Information the place she launched two singles between 1999 and 2001, Oh Yeah and As soon as Round The World, each of which reached quantity 24 on the UK charts.

In 2000, after establishing herself as a power to be reckoned with within the modelling world, clothes retailer Debenhams made a deal to make use of her title on a brand new style line which they offered for six years.

At that time, Bourret purchased her title again with a view to launch By Caprice Merchandise, an organization she owns that originally specialised in lingerie however now sells luxurious bedding.

Alongside working her personal enterprise, Bourret has maintained a presence within the media by showing as a visitor on a number of tv exhibits together with Movie star Huge Brother, Britain’s Subsequent Prime Mannequin, ITV’s Splash, Channel four’s The Soar and 5Star’s Celebs on the Farm.

What has Caprice Bourret mentioned about Dancing On Ice?

Bourret has been often updating her social media followers on her coaching progress, revealing she’s struggling with the bruises and accidents that Dancing On Ice contestants are often vulnerable to.

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV in 2020