Who is Chameleon on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer viewers are an inquisitive bunch as they’ve been digging round to get the reality about every contestant.

Nevertheless, Chameleon has left followers of the brand new ITV present baffled as his identification stays an enormous thriller.

Throughout the episode, the light-up lizard carried out Creep by Radiohead, which sadly landed him within the backside three.

Whereas viewers got here tantalisingly near seeing beneath the masks, it appears they should wait just a bit longer. However who’re the rumoured stars that could possibly be behind Chameleon’s masks?

The Masked Singer – Which superstar is behind the masks? Theories and clues revealed

Is Chameleon Declan Donnelly?

You learn that proper, the hearsay in the intervening time for Chameleon is that it’s actually none apart from Geordie favorite, Declan Donnelly.

Whereas it may appear notably odd at first, there’s truly some fairly smart reasoning behind it.

Firstly, some viewers have been satisfied there was a particular Newcastle twang to Chameleon’s voice.

The lizard later teased he had “provided the voice of a children’s cartoon character” earlier than, and as luck would have it, Dec as soon as performed Engie Benjy within the eponymous cartoon.

Chameleon can be described as a person of many skills, and Dec has turned his hand to many abilities, together with movie appearing, TV appearing, presenting, singing and even rapping.

Is Chameleon Alexander Armstrong?

Maybe one of many extra fashionable preliminary theories comes within the type of Alexander Armstrong.

The Pointless presenter is for sure a singing sensation, and like Dec, he has turned his hand to many initiatives.

If individuals thought they picked up a northern twang, that might have additionally come from the lungs of Alexander, who hails from Rothbury, Northumberland.

What’s extra, he’s additionally the voice of Hazard Mouse, and has lent his recognisable tones to different cartoon characters from Peppa Pig and Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom.

Is Chameleon Neil Morrissey?

Whereas many have been focussed on Dec and Alexander, some followers on Twitter thought Chameleon was extra prone to be Neil Morrissey.

The well-known actor actually has a particular voice and it will be laborious to disguise it.

He was famously the voice of Bob the Builder, apart from his starring roles within the likes of Line of Responsibility and Waterloo Highway.

Is Chameleon Justin Hawkins from The Darkness?

He could not hail from the north however some viewers have been satisfied that the physique beneath that skin-tight lycra, and the distinctive manner he labored the stage, pointed to Chameleon being Justin Hawkins, frontman of tongue-in-cheek rock band The Darkness.

However is there another proof that Justin is likely to be Chameleon? Effectively, digging into his historical past reveals that he as soon as offered the singing voice for a personality known as Kurtz – himself the lead guitarist in a band – in 2008 CBBC animated sequence Freefonix…

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV