Who is Chizzy Akudolu? Strictly Come Dancing contestant returns for 2019 Christmas Special

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Particular: Chizzy Akudolu

Age: 46

Twitter: @chizzyakudolu

Which Strictly skilled has Chizzy been paired with? Graziano Di Prima

What sequence did Chizzy star in? Strictly 2017 – she was the primary superstar to be eradicated

Who was she paired with then? Pasha Kovalev

What’s Chizzy Akudolu well-known for?

Andrea Chizoba “Chizzy” Akudolu is best-known for enjoying coronary heart surgeon Mo Effanga in Holby Metropolis, however her TV profession started in 2002, when she gained a BBC Expertise Initiative known as The City Sketch Showcase. This led to roles in EastEnders, Inexperienced Wing, Hollyoaks Later, Twenty Twelve and The Inbetweeners, in addition to a daily in Holby.

The actress isn’t any stranger to dancing, as earlier this yr she took half in Let’s Sing and Dance for Comedian Reduction with a duo from Casualty – collectively they carried out Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars and got here second.

Akudolu has additionally appeared in a spread of kids’s TV – most notably starring within the lead function in CBBC’s Jinx as Cookie, the Fairy Godmother.

What’s Chizzy Akudolu dancing within the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas particular?