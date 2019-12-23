Who is Chizzy Akudolu? Strictly Come Dancing contestant returns for 2019 Christmas Special

Tremendous Strictly fan Chizzy returns to Strictly’s 2019 Christmas particular…
Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Particular: Chizzy Akudolu
Age: 46
Which Strictly skilled has Chizzy been paired with? Graziano Di Prima
What sequence did Chizzy star in? Strictly 2017 – she was the primary superstar to be eradicated
Who was she paired with then? Pasha Kovalev
What’s Chizzy Akudolu well-known for?
Andrea Chizoba “Chizzy” Akudolu is best-known for enjoying coronary heart surgeon Mo Effanga in Holby Metropolis, however her TV profession started in 2002, when she gained a BBC Expertise Initiative known as The City Sketch Showcase. This led to roles in EastEnders, Inexperienced Wing, Hollyoaks Later, Twenty Twelve and The Inbetweeners, in addition to a daily in Holby.
The actress isn’t any stranger to dancing, as earlier this yr she took half in Let’s Sing and Dance for Comedian Reduction with a duo from Casualty – collectively they carried out Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars and got here second.
Akudolu has additionally appeared in a spread of kids’s TV – most notably starring within the lead function in CBBC’s Jinx as Cookie, the Fairy Godmother.
What’s Chizzy Akudolu dancing within the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas particular?
Akudolu will probably be dancing the Cha Cha to ‘Get the Party Started’ by P!nk.
What has Chizzy Akudolu mentioned about returning for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas particular?
Having been the primary one out in 2017, Akudolu is greater hopes for the Strictly Christmas particular.
“It feels completely different to last time,” she instructed HEARALPUBLICIST. “I think also the fact that we all know we’re all going home together, so there’s no real pressure, and nobody’s going to cry!”
Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Particular airs Christmas Day at four.40pm on BBC One
