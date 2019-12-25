Who is Chizzy Akudolu? Strictly Come Dancing contestant returns for 2019 Christmas Special

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Particular: Chizzy Akudolu

Age: 46

Twitter: @chizzyakudolu

Which Strictly skilled has Chizzy been paired with? Graziano Di Prima

What sequence did Chizzy star in? Strictly 2017 – she was the primary movie star to be eradicated

Who was she paired with then? Pasha Kovalev

What’s Chizzy Akudolu well-known for?

Andrea Chizoba “Chizzy” Akudolu is best-known for taking part in coronary heart surgeon Mo Effanga in Holby Metropolis, however her TV profession started in 2002, when she gained a BBC Expertise Initiative known as The City Sketch Showcase. This led to roles in EastEnders, Inexperienced Wing, Hollyoaks Later, Twenty Twelve and The Inbetweeners, in addition to an everyday in Holby.

The actress isn’t any stranger to dancing, as earlier this 12 months she took half in Let’s Sing and Dance for Comedian Reduction with a duo from Casualty – collectively they carried out Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars and got here second.

Akudolu has additionally appeared in a spread of youngsters’s TV – most notably starring within the lead position in CBBC’s Jinx as Cookie, the Fairy Godmother.

What’s Chizzy Akudolu dancing within the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas particular?