Who is Daisy on the Masked Singer?

The nation is hooked on The Masked Singer, which has seen 12 celebrities don elaborate disguises in a bid to idiot our panel of judges.

Whereas we’ve seen a few of our hopefuls unmasked, we’re nonetheless guessing as to which well-known face is behind the masks of ‘Daisy’ – the singing sunflower with purple sun shades.

Each Davina McCall and Rita Ora thought Daisy was singer Beverly Knight, though Ken Jeong guessed that it was actress Lindsay Lohan behind the masks. Ora additionally steered singer Lulu and actress-turned-royalty Meghan Markle as doable identities.

Nevertheless, followers produce other concepts as to who’s behind the masks and we at HEARALPUBLICIST have waded via the theories so that you don’t should…

Daisy – Newest Songs, Clues and Guesses Songs: Week 1: Cant Really feel My Face – The Weeknd Clues: “I like to relax by fishing” “My real name is based upon the seeds I grew from” Guesses: Kelis, Ashley Roberts, Lindsay Lohan

Is Daisy Kelis?

Many viewers are satisfied that American singer Kelis is behind Daisy. The 40-year-old R&B musician rose to fame with standard singles Milkshake and Millionaire.

A number of Twitter customers consider Kelis is the fishing fanatic behind the masks after digging up a Guardian interview with the singer from 2010 the place she mentioned she makes use of the passion to loosen up.

The clue that Daisy’s actual title relies upon the seeds she grew from applies to Kelis, based on followers, because the names of her mother and father’ – Kenneth and Eveliss – type her title when merged collectively.

Daisy’s title is from the seeds of the individuals who made her… satisfied its Kelis now #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/PfSfv8Wloa — Elizabeth Heeles (@fatterpenguin) January 5, 2020

Is Daisy Ashley Roberts?

Pussycat Doll and TV presenter Ashley Roberts is a important contender for the celeb behind Daisy based on some viewers. The US singer was a runner-up within the 2018 collection of Strictly Come Dancing with dance associate Pasha Kovalev and is now primarily based within the UK. She is because of rejoin The Pussycat Dolls on their reunion tour this yr.

Roberts appeared to stoke additional hypothesis that she is Daisy when dodging questions concerning the present on Coronary heart Breakfast. When requested by Jamie Theakston whether or not she was the celeb behind the sunflower, she mentioned: “I mean I’ve had a crazy busy schedule lately – I love a costume. I mean you know I do like to have a little dress up.”

“I think you need to watch the show and find out don’t you? Don’t you? Don’t you?” she added. “I don’t know who it is. I really don’t.”

Is Daisy Holly Valance?

Australian actress and singer Holly Valance has been steered as Daisy’s actual identification by some followers. The 36-year-old Neighbours actress launched singles Kiss Kiss and Down Boy, which topped the UK charts in 2002, and has resided in England for 10 years.

Viewers are claiming that the similarity between Valance and Daisy’s singing voices and the truth that they’re each named after flowering vegetation, helps the idea that Valance is within the sunflower costume.

Is Daisy Lindsay Lohan?

Some viewers are agreeing with choose Ken Jeong’s guess that actress Lindsay Lohan is the well-known face behind the flower.

The 33-year-old rose to fame as a baby actress with roles within the Mum or dad Lure and Freaky Friday. Final yr, she was on the judging panel of the Australian Masked Singer.

Followers are satisfied that Daisy’s talking voice – an American accent – is in reality Lohan’s and cite her expertise on the Australian model of the present as proof that she would fortunately participate on the collection.

The daisy, when she speaks, does truly sound like Lindsay Lohan! Nevertheless it might be Ashley Roberts #MaskedSinger — Laura Dixon ???????????????????????????? (@LauraSianDixon) January 5, 2020

The Masked Singer continues Saturdays on ITV.