Who is Daisy on the Masked Singer?

Final weekend’s premiere of The Masked Singer on ITV noticed the primary two movie star reveals of the sequence – EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer as ‘Butterfly’ and former overseas secretary Alan Johnson as ‘Pharaoh’.

Nonetheless, we’re nonetheless guessing as to which well-known face is behind the masks of ‘Daisy’ – the singing sunflower with purple sun shades.

Daisy made her first look on the sequence in episode two, singing The Weeknd’s ‘Can’t Really feel My Face’ in opposition to a backdrop of psychedelic sunflowers. She obtained excessive reward from the judges, with Jonathan Ross suspecting that she is knowledgeable singer.

Earlier than her efficiency, Daisy hinted that her actual identify is “based upon the seeds [she] grew from”, she moved to the UK and is planning to remain some time, and he or she has a “bright personality”. She added that she likes to loosen up by fishing.

Each Davina McCall and Rita Ora thought Daisy was singer Beverly Knight, though Ken Jeong guessed that it was actress Lindsay Lohan behind the masks. Ora additionally instructed singer Lulu and actress-turned-royalty Meghan Markle as doable identities.

Nonetheless, followers produce other concepts as to who’s behind the masks. Try the preferred theories beneath.

Is Daisy Kelis?

Many viewers are satisfied that American singer Kelis is behind Daisy. The 40-year-old R&B musician rose to fame with fashionable singles Milkshake and Millionaire.

A number of Twitter customers imagine Kelis is the fishing fanatic behind the masks after digging up a Guardian interview with the singer from 2010 the place she mentioned she makes use of the passion to loosen up.

The clue that Daisy’s actual identify is predicated upon the seeds she grew from applies to Kelis, based on followers, because the names of her mother and father’ – Kenneth and Eveliss – kind her identify when merged collectively.

Daisy’s identify is from the seeds of the individuals who made her… satisfied its Kelis now #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/PfSfv8Wloa — Elizabeth Heeles (@fatterpenguin) January 5, 2020

Is Daisy Ashley Roberts?

Pussycat Doll and TV presenter Ashley Roberts is a essential contender for the movie star behind Daisy based on some viewers. The US singer was a runner-up within the 2018 sequence of Strictly Come Dancing with dance companion Pasha Kovalev and is now primarily based within the UK. She is because of rejoin The Pussycat Dolls on their reunion tour this yr.

Roberts appeared to stoke additional hypothesis that she is Daisy when dodging questions concerning the present on Coronary heart Breakfast. When requested by Jamie Theakston whether or not she was the movie star behind the sunflower, she mentioned: “I mean I’ve had a crazy busy schedule lately – I love a costume. I mean you know I do like to have a little dress up.”

“I think you need to watch the show and find out don’t you? Don’t you? Don’t you?” she added. “I don’t know who it is. I really don’t.”

Is Daisy Holly Valance?

Australian actress and singer Holly Valance has been instructed as Daisy’s actual identification by some followers. The 36-year-old Neighbours actress launched singles Kiss Kiss and Down Boy, which topped the UK charts in 2002, and has resided in England for 10 years.

Viewers are claiming that the similarity between Valance and Daisy’s singing voices and the truth that they’re each named after flowering crops, helps the idea that Valance is within the sunflower costume.

Is Daisy Lindsay Lohan?

Some viewers are agreeing with decide Ken Jeong’s guess that actress Lindsay Lohan is the well-known face behind the flower.

The 33-year-old rose to fame as a toddler actress with roles within the Dad or mum Entice and Freaky Friday. Final yr, she was on the judging panel of the Australian Masked Singer.

Followers are satisfied that Daisy’s talking voice – an American accent – is in truth Lohan’s and cite her expertise on the Australian model of the present as proof that she would fortunately participate on the sequence.