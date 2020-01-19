Who is Dancing on Ice judge Ashley Banjo?

It’s again! Dancing on Ice is returning for 2020 – with a number of modifications for collection 12.

This time sees us launched to our 2020 line-up with a Strictly-style launch present, a model new choose and, for the primary time ever, a same-sex couple competing.

Nonetheless, we do have some returning favourites; Olympic champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean might be again as head judges, in addition to Ashley Banjo – who has been a welcome addition to the present since its relaunch in 2018.

So who’s Ashley Banjo anyway? Right here’s every part you want to know…

When did Ashley Banjo begin dancing?

Born in Leytonstone, London in 1988, Banjo has all the time been a fond lover of dance, educating himself routines since he was 14.

In 2007, alongside his brother Jordan Banjo, he shaped dance troupe Swift Strikes, which ultimately morphed into Variety. After successful a road dance competitors that yr, the crew determined to enter the third collection of Britain’s Acquired Expertise in 2009.

When was Variety on Britain’s Acquired Expertise?

Though their routines had been extremely praised by judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Piers Morgan, it was viral sensation Susan Boyle who was anticipated to attain the competition’s £100,000 prize and coveted place performing on the Royal Selection.

Hardly believing their victory, Banjo mentioned on the time, “I was saying ‘guys, second!’. When you said our name – honestly, I’m going to wake up in a minute.”

Since successful Britain’s Acquired Expertise, dance troupe Variety have accomplished eight excursions, danced within the closing ceremony of the Invictus Video games and are getting ready for an anniversary tour in 2019, a decade after they gained Britain’s Acquired Expertise.

Banjo additionally noticed himself narrowly miss one other Britain’s Acquired Expertise victory final yr, after his Variety offshoot, DVJ, entered the expertise competitors.

What different exhibits has Ashley Banjo starred in? Has he been a TV choose earlier than?

Banjo’s experience in dance noticed him participate in a collection of associated programmes, together with comedy-drama movie Streetdance 3D, and all 5 collection of Sky1’s competitors, Acquired to Dance, till the present was cancelled in 2014.

Banjo additionally fronted two collection of Ashley Banjo’s Secret Road Crew on Sky1, the place himself, and some different members of Variety, educate a collection of non-dancers a road routine earlier than they carry out in entrance of shocked household and mates at an occasion.

Banjo returned to his judging roots for ITV’s short-lived 2017 collection Dance Dance Dance, which noticed a group of celebrities be taught a collection of routines alongside a good friend or accomplice.

In newer occasions, Banjo has leant his choreography abilities to ITV particular The Actual Full Monty in each 2017 and 2018, which noticed a collection of celebrities strip on display screen to be able to increase consciousness for many who have suffered from most cancers.

Away from showcasing his personal clean strikes, Banjo has additionally forayed into presenting. In 2015, he fronted an ITV particular of Views, the place he explored the historical past of Michael Jackson and the inspiration behind the legendary 1984 Thriller video.

He additionally teamed up with Zoe Ball to entrance BBC1’s 2015 sport present Can’t Contact This, the place contestants needed to navigate an enormous assault course to be able to win a collection of prizes.

His most up-to-date internet hosting gig is Channel four’s newest twist on the relationship present, Flirty Dancing, through which Banjo teaches two singletons a separate routine they then carry out collectively once they first meet.

“Dance is my thing,” he mentioned. “I’m intrigued by how completely different individuals discover the suitable individual. When the idea got here up, my first dialog to point out producers was about how I met my spouse dancing. It does occur. I do know mates who met their different half by dance.

“I knew there was something in it, so I just wanted to explore it.”

Dancing on Ice returns with a Christmas Particular on Sunday 22nd December at 7pm. The primary present launches Sunday fifth January on ITV