Who is Davinder Singh, the cop who is allegedly behind 2001 attack on Parliament?

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested Davinder Singh, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, whereas he was accompanying two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Srinagar to New Delhi. The cop had taken a four-day depart from Sunday and was lacking from obligation on Saturday. His arrest got here as a shocker for the safety institution as he is likely one of the most embellished Jammu and Kashmir Cops.

Davinder Singh was additionally a controversial cop within the Valley; his title first got here into the image when Parliament assault convict, Afzal Guru had levelled a severe allegation towards the officer. In a written affidavit, Guru has alleged that Singh had pressured him to ferry the Parliament assault terrorists to Delhi, rent a flat there and likewise purchase a second-hand white ambassador automotive for the usage of the terrorists. Notably, this was the identical ambassador that was used for the lethal assault on the Indian parliament which claimed the lives of 9 safety personnel. However the safety businesses dismissed all of the allegations towards Singh and a probe was by no means ordered.

Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Davinder Singh was arrested together with two militants in Jammu and KashmirPTI

Davinder Singh: Story of meteoric rise in J&Ok police

Davinder Singh had joined the Jammu and Kashmir police as a sub-inspector the place he served within the counter-insurgency Particular Operations Group (SoG) previously referred to as Particular Process Pressure (STF). He shortly rose to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police and earned prestigious police medal for gallantry ostensibly for his anti-militancy duties.

Apparently, Davinder was imagined to be the Senior Superintendent of Police by now however his case of promotion remains to be pending within the court docket. Earlier in 2015, J&Ok police had filed a case once more Davinder Singh for coercing, extorting cash from widespread individuals and falsely implicating them in instances resulting in their imprisonment.

The event has come as a shock for the safety institution as Singh was additionally among the many first batch of presidency officers who met with visiting international dignitaries, together with the USA Ambassador to India after they landed in Srinagar airport on Thursday. J&Ok Police on Sunday introduced that Singh can be handled like a terrorist. Inspector-Basic of Police Vijay Kumar mentioned, “We consider DSP Davinder Singh’s involvement as a heinous crime and he will be dealt in the same manner as other arrested militants.”