Who is Dr Bomb? 1993 Mumbai blasts convict untraceable, massive manhunt launched

A 68-year-old convict of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, Jalees Ansari aka Dr Bomb, went lacking on Thursday morning, January 16 whereas being out on parole. Ansari, who’s serving life time period, is accused of plotting and executing over 50 bomb blasts because the early 90s throughout the nation. The Crime Department of the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra ATS have launched a large manhunt to hint him.

Dr Bomb out on parole

Jalees Ansari was on parole for 21 days from the Ajmer Central Jail, Rajasthan was visiting his household in Mumbai. He was anticipated to give up earlier than jail authorities on Friday, January 17, in response to stories.

Throughout the parole interval, he was ordered to go to the Agripada Police Station day by day between 10.30 am and 12 pm to mark his attendance. Nonetheless, Ansari didn’t go to the police station on Thursday in the course of the designated time, an official stated.

Mumbai Police. Twitter

Within the afternoon, his 35-year-old son Jaid Ansari approached the police station with a criticism about his “missing” father. In response to the criticism, Jalees Ansari awoke within the early hours and informed members of the family he’s going to supply namaz, however didn’t return residence. On his criticism, the Agripada Police registered a lacking case.

10 info about Dr Bomb