Who is Duck on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm as viewers ponder who’s behind every unimaginable costume.

One of the crucial endearing characters acting on stage is Duck, who has thrown just a few curveballs in relation to her actual identification.

Who’s The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed

Followers couldn’t fairly put their finger on the identification of the yellow water-dweller, however there have been quite a lot of theories already. Fortunately, HEARALPUBLICIST has you lined…

Duck – Songs, Clues and Guesses Songs: Week 2: Dwelling on a Prayer – Bon Jovi Week 1: Like a Virgin – Madonna Clues: “I speak German and Italian” “850,000 people once sang happy birthday to me, and I once sang happy birthday to a legend” “I’ve always been sporty and I like to push myself” Guesses: Mel C, Denise Lewis, Dame Kelly Holmes

Is Duck Mel C?

Davina McCall appears satisfied she is aware of who Duck is, pinning all her cash on Mel C.

The Spice previously referred to as Sporty actually ticks the ‘athletic’ field, and her expertise in The Spice Ladies and as a solo singer would imply she’s been entrance of crowds which are 85,000 sturdy.

However is Mel C bilingual?

Is Duck Denise Lewis?

To date, the general public appear to be fairly certain Denise Lewis is behind the lovable costume.

The presenter and former heptathlete is definitely an achieved sports activities girl, however it appears she might have turned her hand to singing, too.

Denise beforehand competed in monitor and discipline occasions – one thing seen in Duck’s opening VT.

Is Duck Kelly Holmes?

In the same vein, Dame Kelly Holmes may be the girl behind the masks.

Like Denise, the Olympian was an achieved athlete and received gold medals in Athens in 2004.

Nonetheless, one of many clues was targeted on “long distance running”, one thing Kelly didn’t specialize in throughout her 800m and 1500m profession.

Is Denise Lewis on The Masked Singer? (Photograph by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Is Duck Lucie Donlan?

It’s a bit left discipline, however bear with us… Love Island 2019 star Lucie Donlan was a giant hit final yr when she went on the hunt for her dream man.

She was all the time eager on sharing her ardour for browsing and tried to persuade her fellow islanders to become involved.

Throughout The Masked Singer, Duck introduced they “surf from time to time”, prompting some to level the finger at Lucie.

Her singing abilities are presently unknown, however they could possibly be revealed in coming episodes of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturdays at 7pm