Who is Duck on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm as viewers ponder who’s behind every unbelievable costume.

Probably the most endearing characters acting on stage is Duck, who has thrown just a few curveballs in the case of her actual id.

Who’s The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed

Followers couldn’t fairly put their finger on the id of the yellow water-dweller, however there have been quite a lot of theories already. Fortunately, HEARALPUBLICIST has you coated…

Duck – Songs, Clues and Guesses Songs: Week 2: Dwelling on a Prayer – Bon Jovi Week 1: Like a Virgin – Madonna Clues: “I speak German and Italian” “850,000 people once sang happy birthday to me, and I once sang happy birthday to a legend” “I’ve always been sporty and I like to push myself” Guesses: Mel C, Denise Lewis, Dame Kelly Holmes

Is Duck Mel C?

Davina McCall appears satisfied she is aware of who Duck is, pinning all her cash on Mel C.

The Spice previously often known as Sporty definitely ticks the ‘athletic’ field, and her expertise in The Spice Ladies and as a solo singer would imply she’s been entrance of crowds which might be 85,000 robust.

However is Mel C bilingual?

Is Duck Denise Lewis?

Thus far, the general public appear to be fairly positive Denise Lewis is behind the lovable costume.

The presenter and former heptathlete is certainly an completed sports activities girl, nevertheless it appears she might have turned her hand to singing, too.

Denise beforehand competed in monitor and area occasions – one thing seen in Duck’s opening VT.

Is Duck Kelly Holmes?

In an identical vein, Dame Kelly Holmes is also the girl behind the masks.

Like Denise, the Olympian was an completed athlete and gained gold medals in Athens in 2004.

Nonetheless, one of many clues was centered on “long distance running”, one thing Kelly didn’t specialize in throughout her 800m and 1500m profession.

Is Denise Lewis on The Masked Singer? (Picture by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Is Duck Lucie Donlan?

It’s a bit left area, however bear with us… Love Island 2019 star Lucie Donlan was a giant hit final 12 months when she went on the hunt for her dream man.

She was at all times eager on sharing her ardour for browsing and tried to persuade her fellow islanders to get entangled.

Throughout The Masked Singer, Duck introduced they “surf from time to time”, prompting some to level the finger at Lucie.

Her singing abilities are at the moment unknown, however they may very well be revealed in coming episodes of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturdays at 7pm