Who is Duck on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm as viewers ponder who’s behind every unbelievable costume.

Duck carried out on the launch present and whereas getting blended feedback from the judges about her model of Madonna’s Like A Virgin, made it via to the subsequent spherical.

Followers couldn’t fairly put their finger on the identification of the yellow water-dweller, however there have been various theories already.

Who’s The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed

Is Duck Denise Lewis?

Thus far, the general public appear to be fairly certain Denise Lewis is behind the lovable costume.

The presenter and former heptathlete is certainly an completed sports activities girl, but it surely appears she might have turned her hand to singing, too.

Denise beforehand competed in observe and subject occasions – one thing seen in Duck’s opening VT.

Is Duck Kelly Holmes?

In the same vein, Dame Kelly Holmes is also the girl behind the masks.

Like Denise, the Olympian was an completed athlete and gained gold medals in Athens in 2004.

Nonetheless, one of many clues was focussed on “long distance running”, one thing Kelly didn’t specialize in throughout her 800m and 1500m profession.

Is Denise Lewis on The Masked Singer? (Photograph by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Is Duck Lucie Donlan?

It’s a bit left subject, however bear with us… Love Island 2019 star Lucie Donlan was an enormous hit final yr when she went on the hunt for her dream man.

She was all the time eager on sharing her ardour for browsing and tried to persuade her fellow islanders to get entangled.

Throughout The Masked Singer, Duck introduced they “surf from time to time”, prompting some to level the finger at Lucie.

Her singing abilities are presently unknown, however they may very well be revealed in coming episodes of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturdays at 7pm