News WORLD

Who is Duck on The Masked Singer?

January 12, 2020
2 Min Read

The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm as viewers ponder who’s behind every unbelievable costume.

Duck carried out on the launch present and whereas getting blended feedback from the judges about her model of Madonna’s Like A Virgin, made it via to the subsequent spherical.

Followers couldn’t fairly put their finger on the identification of the yellow water-dweller, however there have been various theories already.

  • Who’s The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed

Is Duck Denise Lewis?

Thus far, the general public appear to be fairly certain Denise Lewis is behind the lovable costume.

The presenter and former heptathlete is certainly an completed sports activities girl, but it surely appears she might have turned her hand to singing, too.

Denise beforehand competed in observe and subject occasions – one thing seen in Duck’s opening VT.

Is Duck Kelly Holmes?

In the same vein, Dame Kelly Holmes is also the girl behind the masks.

Like Denise, the Olympian was an completed athlete and gained gold medals in Athens in 2004.

Nonetheless, one of many clues was focussed on “long distance running”, one thing Kelly didn’t specialize in throughout her 800m and 1500m profession.

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: Denise Lewis attends day 2 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2015 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Is Denise Lewis on The Masked Singer? (Photograph by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Is Duck Lucie Donlan?

It’s a bit left subject, however bear with us… Love Island 2019 star Lucie Donlan was an enormous hit final yr when she went on the hunt for her dream man.

She was all the time eager on sharing her ardour for browsing and tried to persuade her fellow islanders to get entangled.

Throughout The Masked Singer, Duck introduced they “surf from time to time”, prompting some to level the finger at Lucie.

Her singing abilities are presently unknown, however they may very well be revealed in coming episodes of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturdays at 7pm
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment