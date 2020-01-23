Who is Emmerdale’s Pierce Harris? All you need to know about Graham Foster’s killer

Evil Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) has made a shock return to Emmerdale and been recognized as Graham Foster’s killer, with the creepy character’s comeback stored quiet forward of the shock reveal on Thursday 23rd January.

It’s been three years since he was jailed for raping ex-wife Rhona Goskirk, who was set to flee the village with grotesque Graham, and Pierce’s look was an enormous twist throughout Emmerdale’s large whodunnit week, through which the identical day – ending in Graham’s demise – was instructed from a number of totally different views.

It’s been a short while for the reason that horrid Harris was on display, so right here’s a reminder of his hideous historical past…

When did Pierce Harris arrive in Emmerdale?

The great-looking lawyer was launched in January 2016 because the husband of Tess Harris, dishonest Paddy Kirk’s bit on the facet whereas he was married to Rhona. Tess died in a automotive crash and Pierce had no concept she’d been having an affair till after her demise, which introduced him into Rhona’s orbit. Having been cheated on by their respective companions, the betrayed couple discovered solace in one another and began a relationship as soon as Rhona dumped Paddy.

What was his greatest storyline?

Pierce’s therapy of Rhona slowly grew to become extra controlling and coercive, till he pressured her into having intercourse with out her consent. Confused and manipulated by Pierce, Rhona agreed to marry her more and more insecure associate in April 2017. When she admitted to sharing a drunken inconsequential kiss with Paddy not lengthy earlier than the nuptials, raging Pierce raped his new spouse on their marriage ceremony night time.

The heinous Mr Harris pushed the blame on to Rhona, chipping away at her vanity and making her suppose she was overreacting. Pierce’s mom Martha got here to the village and revealed her son had been traumatised and twisted by the dying of his father at a younger age, which had left him with psychological scars and deep-rooted anger points.

Courageous Rhona ultimately reported the crime and managed to free herself from toxic Pierce’s grotesque grip and the case went to trial.

When was Pierce final on display?

Regardless of attempting to undermine Rhona on the stand, and persuade the jury she had lied concerning the rape, Pierce was shocked as he was sentenced to 5 years behind bars in July 2017.

Rhona visited him in jail a number of weeks after the decision and rejected his try at an apology, lastly gaining a way of closure at being freed from her abusive hubby in the end.

In December 2019 phrase reached frightened Rhona that Pierce was eligible for parole, and the following factor you already know he’s standing over the lifeless physique of his ex’s present squeeze Graham Foster…

What else has actor Jonathan Wrather been in?

Previous to becoming a member of Emmerdale, Wrather was greatest recognized for his stint in Coronation Avenue enjoying former manufacturing unit boss Joe Carter from 2002-2003, one-time love curiosity of Suranne Jones’s Karen McDonald (him and Jones had been briefly a pair in actual life). Wrather additionally had common roles in now-defunct soaps Household Affairs and Crossroads (the 21st century revival) and has made visitor appearances in quite a few TV hits together with Holby Metropolis, Docs, Casualty, Silent Witness, Waterloo Street and The Invoice.

