Who is Fox on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has undoubtedly taken the UK by storm because it has everybody questioning which celebrities they’re watching.

In its second episode viewers met Fox, a disco woman who definitely confirmed off her animalistic prowess together with her strikes.

However who precisely is behind the mirrored masks? HEARALPUBLICIST will make it easier to crack the case…

Fox – Songs, Clues, Guesses Songs: Week 1: Name Me – Blondie Clues: “I collect teapots” “I’m from the East End” “I have an East End background” Guesses: Denise Van Outen, Samantha Womack, Rita Simons

Is Fox Denise Van Outen?

The predominant concept appeared to level the finger at presenter and actress, Denise Van Outen.

The clues didn’t give an terrible lot away, however these eagle-eyed Twitter customers noticed one absolute useless cert.

Fox instructed the judges and host Joel Dommett she loves to gather teapots and has performed so for the previous 30 years.

This gave the impression to be proof sufficient for followers who discovered an previous tweet from the presenter again in 2011 the place she replied to a fan confirming she does, the truth is, gather them.

What’s extra, Denise famously hails from the East Finish of London, which was one other clue within the present.

Is Fox Rita Simons or Samantha Womack?

In fact, with the East Finish clue, the whole forged of EastEnders immediately come beneath suspicion.

Instantly speak turned to Rita Simons or Samantha Womack, who famously performed Roxy and Ronnie Mitchell on the BBC cleaning soap till a few years again.

Each have had expertise on the stage and can be no strangers to bursting in to tune.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday 11th January on ITV