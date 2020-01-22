Who is Fox on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has undoubtedly taken the UK by storm because it has everybody questioning which celebrities they’re watching.

In its second episode viewers met Fox, a disco girl who actually confirmed off her animalistic prowess together with her strikes.

However who precisely is behind the mirrored masks?

Fox – Songs, Clues, Guesses Songs: Week 1: Name Me – Blondie Week 2: On the Radio – Donna Summer time Clues: Collects teapots

Discovered on the East Finish however likes to spend time within the nation

Silver fox

Social gathering animal Guesses: Denise Van Outen

Samantha Womack

Rita Simons

Is Fox Kellie Shiny?

For sure, the Linda Carter actress is an EastEnders’ favorite.

We all know she’s multi-talented, however do you know that she performed Sally in a present referred to as T. Bag and the Pearls of Knowledge again within the 90s? Kellie actually begins to suit the invoice…

Is Fox Denise Van Outen?

The predominant principle appeared to level the finger at presenter and actress, Denise Van Outen.

The clues didn’t give an terrible lot away, however these eagle-eyed Twitter customers noticed one absolute lifeless cert.

Fox instructed the judges and host Joel Dommett she loves to gather teapots and has finished so for the previous 30 years.

This appeared to be proof sufficient for followers who discovered an outdated tweet from the presenter again in 2011 the place she replied to a fan confirming she does, the truth is, accumulate them.

What’s extra, Denise famously hails from the East Finish of London, which was one other clue within the present.

Is Fox Rita Simons or Samantha Womack?

BBC

In fact, with the East Finish clue, the complete solid of EastEnders immediately come underneath suspicion.

Instantly speak turned to Rita Simons or Samantha Womack, who famously performed Roxy and Ronnie Mitchell on the BBC cleaning soap till a few years again.

Each have had expertise on the stage and could be no strangers to bursting in to tune.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday 11th January on ITV