Who is Fox on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has undoubtedly taken the UK by storm because it has everybody questioning which celebrities they’re watching.

In its second episode viewers met Fox, a disco girl who definitely confirmed off her animalistic prowess along with her strikes.

Fox carried out a sultry efficiency of Blondie’s Name Me, a lot to the delight of followers and the celebrity judging panel.

However who precisely is behind the mirrored masks?

Is Fox Denise Van Outen?

The predominant idea appeared to level the finger at presenter and actress, Denise Van Outen.

The clues didn’t give an terrible lot away, however these eagle-eyed Twitter customers noticed one absolute lifeless cert.

Fox instructed the judges and host Joel Dommett she loves to gather teapots and has completed so for the previous 30 years.

This appeared to be proof sufficient for followers who discovered an previous tweet from the presenter again in 2011 the place she replied to a fan confirming she does, in actual fact, gather them.

What’s extra, Denise famously hails from the East Finish of London, which was one other clue within the present.

Is Fox Rita Simons or Samantha Womack?

BBC

In fact, with the East Finish clue, your entire forged of EastEnders immediately come below suspicion.

Instantly discuss turned to Rita Simons or Samantha Womack, who famously performed Roxy and Ronnie Mitchell on the BBC cleaning soap till a few years again.

Each have had expertise on the stage and could be no strangers to bursting in to track.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday 11th January on ITV