Who is going to be in Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

Ever since Strictly Come Dancing pirouetted onto our screens in 2004, the BBC’s flagship ballroom dancing competitors has had the nation fixated.

Over the course of its 17 sequence and counting, the competition has given numerous celebrities the possibility to threat their dancing dignity in pursuit of the coveted Glitterball trophy.

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse have been the spectacular champions in 2019 – however who will take their place in 2020? Listed below are a few of the candidates we predict might hit the dance ground…

Jamie Laing

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing was all set to look on 2019’s sequence of Strictly, till a devastating foot harm pressured him to tug out after the launch episode.

The fact TV superstar has, nonetheless, been supplied a mulligan – the Strictly producers have reportedly invited him again onto the present for the 2020 sequence. Right here’s hoping he has higher luck this time round!

Will Bayley

One other earlier contestant who fell prey to a medical setback, world No.1 Paralympic desk tennis participant Will Bayley needed to bow out after six weeks of Strictly’s 2019 sequence after sustaining a knee harm.

Paired with professional dancer Janette Manrara, Bayley had received the Strictly viewers’s hearts along with his barefoot Modern dance to Lukas Graham’s 7 Years, devoted to the workers at Nice Ormond Avenue Youngsters’s Hospital who had handled him for most cancers when he was a younger youngster.

Bayley has said in interviews that he would love one other shot on the Glitterball trophy, so don’t be shocked if he is among the first names on the checklist for 2020.

Huw Edwards

BBC information anchorman Huw Edwards was all set to affix Strictly for its 2019 sequence – however needed to flip it down due to the opportunity of a December Basic Election (a superb name, in the long run).

With an election not at present on the playing cards for an additional few years, it appears extremely attainable that Edwards may now discover the time to bust some strikes on Strictly in 2020.

Cheryl

Rumours concerning the former Women Aloud bandmate’s involvement have been flying round for a short time now, after she was noticed by eagle-eyed viewers within the Strictly studio viewers throughout an episode of the final sequence.

Cheryl was absolutely there in help of her good friend and The Best Dancer co-mentor Oti Mabuse. Nonetheless, her presence has been taken by some as an indication of that she may be enthusiastic about showing on the programme… though this could in all probability be taken with a pinch of salt.

Nonetheless, Cheryl will surely be an amazing addition to the sequence, and judging from her previous performances, nobody can doubt her means on the dance ground.

Vogue Williams

Irish mannequin and TV persona Vogue Williams is not any stranger to a dance ground – she’s beforehand appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2012.

Williams is tipped by some to function within the subsequent Strictly Come Dancing lineup, almost a yr after she was reportedly in talks to star within the 2019 sequence. Whereas that by no means transpired, the door stays open for a attainable 2020 slot.

Alan Carr

Discuss present funnyman Alan Carr has spoken earlier than about his need to look on the sequence, joking that he had been ‘cornered’ by the present’s producers and agreed to do it.

Carr handed on 2019 as a result of he had “a busy year” forward – honest sufficient, given the previous 12 months have seen him host his personal recreation present and a film-based panel present, and in addition function a decide on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

But when his schedule is clearer sooner or later, then we would nicely be seeing him strut his stuff on the 18th sequence of the competition.

Michelle Keegan

Cleaning soap-turned-Our Lady star Michelle Keegan is usually rumoured to be heading for the Strictly dancefloor, particularly contemplating husband Mark Wright is a former contestant himself (and returned for the 2019 Christmas particular) – however Wright says he’s unsure if she’d really be up for it.

“Never say never, but I just think her nerves would go to another level,” Wright advised HEARALPUBLICIST.

“She gets quite nervous, I mean I do but I’m more like come on let’s have it! Whenever she watches me, I’ve sent her the tape and she’s like ‘I don’t know how you do it.’”