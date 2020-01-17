Who is Hedgehog on the Masked Singer?

It’s been considered one of ITV’s most eye-watering new sequence, however we’re utterly hooked on The Masked Singer.

Whereas a few of our forged of characters have been unmasked, we’re nonetheless ready to seek out out which well-known face is behind the masks of Hedgehog – the crooning woodland creature.

Hedgehog made his Masked Singer debut within the sequence’ first episode. Jonathan Ross commented mid-way by way of his Little Combine efficiency that he was “rapping like a dad”.

The judging panel all had totally different concepts as to who was within the costume, with Jonathan Ross guessing actor Ian McKellen and Rita Ora suggesting comic Jack Whitehall. Davina McCall plumped for Harry Potter actor David Thewlis, as Hedgehog appeared “quite theatrical” and “posh”. Ken Jeong stated he thought actor and comedian Eddie Izzard was within the costume as a result of method Hedgehog held his microphone.

Nonetheless, followers of the present produce other concepts as to who’s behind the masks.

Learn on to seek out who HEARALPUBLICIST thinks is behind the prickly costume…

Hedgehog – Songs, Clues, Guesses Songs: Week Two: Shine – Take That Week One: Black Magic – Little Combine Clues: “I enjoy being part of an ensemble and I can’t wait to have a ball” “I once had a job which meant I died every night at 8.30pm” “I’m extra lively at night time” Guesses: Michael Crawford, Michael Ball, Jack Whitehall

Is Hedgehog Michael Crawford?

With Hedgehog posing by a Phantom masks, Rita Ora believed the unique Phantom could possibly be a protected guess for the steampunk singer.

However does Crawford match the opposite clues?

Is Hedgehog Michael Ball?

Many viewers are satisfied that Hedgehog is musical theatre veteran Michael Ball.

The singer, actor and presenter has starred in quite a few West Finish productions during the last thirty years, together with Les Misérables and Sweeney Todd, and hosted This Morning, Lorraine and The One Present. He’s presently taking part in Edna Turnblad in Hairspray on the London Coliseum.

Some followers are satisfied that Ball is the person behind the masks as a result of his stage expertise and imagine that Hedgehog’s clue – the truth that he “died at 8.30 every night” for a job – refers to a dying character Ball would have performed on the West Finish.

To not point out that Ball has had follow carrying a masks – he starred in a 1987 manufacturing of Phantom of the Opera within the titular function.

I don’t know why, however Hedgehog made me assume Michael Ball. #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/crfqa2PS5a — Rachel (@raquellaah) January four, 2020

Is Hedgehog Michael McIntyre?

One other well-known Michael has been thrown into the combination, as some followers imagine the posh-sounding Hedgehog is actually comic Michael McIntyre.

The stand-up comedian introduced Comedy Roadshow and the Royal Selection efficiency on two events. He presently hosts Michael McIntyre’s Large Present on BBC One.

Some viewers assume that Hedgehog’s mannerisms point out that he’s a slapstick comedian, and that his plummy accent is a useless ringer for McIntyre’s.

Hmm is it Michael McIntyre as The hedgehog? Fairly posh ???? #MaskedSinger — Sinéad Garvan (@SineadGarvan) January four, 2020

Is Hedgehog Jason Manford?

Jason Manford Jason Manford

Comic and presenter Jason Manford is a major contender for Hedgehog in accordance with some viewers. The Manchester-born comedian has appeared on numerous panel reveals and commenced presenting BBC One’s new sport present First & Final this yr.

Manford is many viewers’ guess for the woodland creature as a result of his musical skills – he’s launched a studio album and appeared in The Producers, Guys and Dolls and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. He’s presently starring within the UK tour of Curtains.

Some followers are pointing to Manford’s operatic voice and his function of Adolfo Pirelli – a murdered character – in a 2012 manufacturing of Sweeney Todd as proof that he’s Hedgehog.

Nonetheless, when requested on Twitter by a viewer whether or not he was behind the masks, Manford replied with: “Nah I’m too busy!” and a blowing-a-kiss emoji.

Usually I don’t take note of actuality kind programmes however The Masked Singer has me hooked with all of the detective stuff. Hedgehog feels like Jason Manford, full with an operatic voice and Salford accent. Pre-recorded too. Comic and died in Sweeney Todd practically hour in. — Oliver Douglas (@ODouglas_Writer) January four, 2020

Is Hedgehog Jack Whitehall?

Comedians appear to be a preferred guess for Hedgehog, with some viewers satisfied that comedian Jack Whitehall – Rita Ora’s prediction – is the person behind the masks.

The slapstick comedian is finest recognized for his Netflix sequence, Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, and his roles in Contemporary Meat and Dangerous Schooling. He just lately appeared within the Amazon sequence Good Omens and has been forged within the upcoming Disney movie Jungle Cruise.

Followers are speculating that Whitehall is Hedgehog as a result of his “posh” voice and expertise performing comedy on stage.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV