Who is Hedgehog on the Masked Singer?

The opening weekend of The Masked Singer on ITV noticed the primary two superstar reveals of the collection – EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer as Butterfly and former international secretary Alan Johnson as Pharaoh.

Nonetheless, we’re nonetheless ready to seek out out which well-known face is behind the masks of Hedgehog – the crooning woodland creature.

Hedgehog made his Masked Singer debut within the collection’ first episode, singing Little Combine’s Black Magic while bopping beside a effervescent cauldron. Jonathan Ross commented mid-way by way of the efficiency that he was “rapping like a dad”.

Earlier than his massive quantity, the steampunk hedgehog teased that he’s a homely creature who’s most energetic at evening, he’s “more introverted than people might expect”, and he’s a workaholic who loves being on stage. He added that he as soon as had a job which meant he “died at 8:30 every night”.

The judging panel all had totally different concepts as to who was within the costume, with Jonathan Ross guessing actor Ian McKellen and Rita Ora suggesting comic Jack Whitehall. Davina McCall plumped for Harry Potter actor David Thewlis, as Hedgehog appeared “quite theatrical” and “posh”. Ken Jeong stated he thought actor and comedian Eddie Izzard was within the costume because of the approach Hedgehog held his microphone.

Nonetheless, followers of the present produce other concepts as to who’s behind the masks. Try the most well-liked theories beneath.

Is Hedgehog Michael Ball?

Many viewers are satisfied that Hedgehog is musical theatre veteran Michael Ball.

The singer, actor and presenter has starred in quite a few West Finish productions during the last thirty years, together with Les Misérables and Sweeney Todd, and hosted This Morning, Lorraine and The One Present. He’s at present taking part in Edna Turnblad in Hairspray on the London Coliseum.

Some followers are satisfied that Ball is the person behind the masks on account of his stage expertise and imagine that Hedgehog’s clue – the truth that he “died at 8.30 every night” for a job – refers to a dying character Ball would have performed on the West Finish.

To not point out that Ball has had apply sporting a masks – he starred in a 1987 manufacturing of Phantom of the Opera within the titular position.

I don’t know why, however Hedgehog made me assume Michael Ball. #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/crfqa2PS5a — Rachel (@raquellaah) January four, 2020

Is Hedgehog Michael McIntyre?

One other well-known Michael has been thrown into the combo, as some followers imagine the posh-sounding Hedgehog is actually comic Michael McIntyre.

The stand-up comedian offered Comedy Roadshow and the Royal Selection efficiency on two events. He at present hosts Michael McIntyre’s Massive Present on BBC One.

Some viewers assume that Hedgehog’s mannerisms point out that he’s a humorist, and that his plummy accent is a useless ringer for McIntyre’s.

Hmm is it Michael McIntyre as The hedgehog? Fairly posh ???? #MaskedSinger — Sinéad Garvan (@SineadGarvan) January four, 2020

Is Hedgehog Jason Manford?

Comic and presenter Jason Manford is a foremost contender for Hedgehog in line with some viewers. The Manchester-born comedian has appeared on varied panel reveals and commenced presenting BBC One’s new recreation present First & Final this yr.

Manford is many viewers’ guess for the woodland creature on account of his musical talents – he’s launched a studio album and appeared in The Producers, Guys and Dolls and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. He’s at present starring within the UK tour of Curtains.

Some followers are pointing to Manford’s operatic voice and his position of Adolfo Pirelli – a murdered character – in a 2012 manufacturing of Sweeney Todd as proof that he’s Hedgehog.

Nonetheless, when requested on Twitter by a viewer whether or not he was behind the masks, Manford replied with: “Nah I’m too busy!” and a blowing-a-kiss emoji.

Usually I don’t take note of actuality kind programmes however The Masked Singer has me hooked with all of the detective stuff. Hedgehog seems like Jason Manford, full with an operatic voice and Salford accent. Pre-recorded too. Comic and died in Sweeney Todd almost hour in. — Oliver Douglas (@ODouglas_Writer) January four, 2020

Is Hedgehog Jack Whitehall?

Comedians appear to be a preferred guess for Hedgehog, with some viewers satisfied that comedian Jack Whitehall – Rita Ora’s prediction – is the person behind the masks.

The humorist is finest recognized for his Netflix collection, Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, and his roles in Recent Meat and Unhealthy Schooling. He just lately appeared within the Amazon collection Good Omens and has been forged within the upcoming Disney movie Jungle Cruise.

Followers are speculating that Whitehall is Hedgehog on account of his “posh” voice and expertise performing comedy on stage.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV