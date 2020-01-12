Who is Ian Watkins? H from Steps is joining Dancing On Ice 2020

5,6,7,eight, was Ian Watkins born to skate? That’s the query we’ll be asking because the Steps star, usually often known as ‘H’, competes for the Dancing on Ice 2020 title.

The founding member of the ’90s pop group is taking up 11 different celebs on this 12 months’s competitors, attempting to impress viewers and judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and newcomer John Barrowman.

However who precisely is he? And the way a lot skating expertise does he have? Right here’s every thing you should know concerning the first skater to compete in a same-sex couple on Dancing on Ice…

Dancing On Ice 2020: Ian “H Watkins, Key Details

Age: 43

Identified for: Being a member of the British pop group Steps

Twitter: @IanHWatkins

Instagram: @IanHWatkins

Skilled dance associate: Matt Evers

Who’s Ian Watkins (aka H from Steps)?

Welsh singer Ian Watkins joined Steps in 1997 after auditions for the band have been marketed in The Stage newspaper. He was chosen as a part of the unique line-up and survived an early shake-up to the group which noticed the departure of three members.

Steps launched their first single, 5,6,7,eight, in 1997, earlier than releasing their full debut album the next 12 months. It obtained important and industrial success, launching the band to worldwide fame.

Capitalising on the extreme fandom, Steps launched two extra albums within the subsequent two years earlier than abruptly breaking apart in 2001.

What did Ian Watkins do after Steps broke up?

Watkins teamed up with fellow Steps member Claire Richards for a brand new mission in 2002, merely titled H & Claire. The duo signed with Warner Music for what was rumoured to be a seven-figure, a number of album deal.

Nonetheless, after their preliminary singles underperformed and Richards expressed a need to depart the general public eye, the duo have been dropped from the document label and break up up.

For the reason that dissolution of his second musical act, Watkins has dabbled in various totally different tasks.

In 2005, he was the topic of a actuality collection titled H-Aspect Story which adopted him as he tried to forge a brand new performing profession whereas finding out on the Royal Academy of Music.

Since then, he has carried out on stage in a West Finish manufacturing of Fame, in addition to quite a few pantomimes together with Cinderella and Jack & The Beanstalk.

In 2007, he was a contestant on the fifth collection of Movie star Large Brother and positioned fourth general, behind actor Dirk Benedict (The A-Crew), Jermaine Jackson of the Jackson 5, and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty.

He has returned to Steps for his or her reunions in 2012 and 2017, the latter of which noticed the band launch their fifth studio album which reached quantity two within the UK charts.

Steps on Strictly (BBC, EH)

Who’s Ian Watkins’ same-sex dance associate?

Watkins is making Dancing On Ice historical past by being a part of the primary same-sex couple to compete on the present.

He will probably be dancing with skilled ice skater Matt Evers, who has appeared on each collection of Dancing On Ice up to now, profitable in 2008 with ex-Emmerdale star Suzanne Shaw.

Watkins is overtly homosexual and the inclusion of a same-sex couple on the present has been supported by the LGBT group.

BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing has additionally come below stress to incorporate same-sex not too long ago, with a HEARALPUBLICIST ballot on the topic discovering our readers break up on the matter.

What has Ian Watkins mentioned about Dancing On Ice 2020?

Watkins posted an replace on his Twitter account saying that he was “totally overwhelmed” by the response to his same-sex pairing.