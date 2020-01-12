Who is John Barrowman? Meet the new Dancing on Ice judge and Torchwood actor

After the exit of iconic choose Jason Gardiner, Dancing on Ice had some somewhat huge sneakers to fill for the brand new sequence. Fortunately John Barrowman isn’t any stranger to dancing sneakers, together with heels, as he joins present judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo.

Right here’s all the pieces it’s essential to know in regards to the all-singing, all-dancing John Barrowman, who will make his debut on Dancing on Ice at Christmas earlier than showing on the primary sequence.

Dancing On Ice 2020 solid line-up: John Barrowman – Key Details

Age: 52

Identified for: Performing, Singing, Presenting, TV Persona

Twitter: @JohnBarrowman

Instagram: @johnscotbarrowman

Who’s John Barrowman?

John Barrowman MBE was born in Glasgow in 1967, however moved to the US aged eight the place he started a profitable theatre profession.

After showing in musicals reminiscent of Miss Saigon, The Phantom of the Opera, Sundown Boulevard in each Broadway and the West Finish, Barrowman started performing for the display in movies reminiscent of De-Beautiful and The Producers.

Nonetheless, it’s the position of dashing Captain Jack Harkness that Barrowman is most well-known for, a personality who debuted on Physician Who in 2005 earlier than main grownup spin-off Torchwood for 4 sequence. Barrowman has been very vocal in campaigning for a brand new sequence of the sci-fi present over time, together with pitching his personal film. He additionally had a stint on Determined Housewives in 2010, and can be recognisable to superhero followers as supervillain Malcolm Merlyn in related DC exhibits Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.

Barrowman has been a choose earlier than, presiding over musical theatre hopefuls in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s expertise exhibits How Do You Resolve a Downside like Maria?, Any Dream Will Do and I’d Do Something. He introduced and produced Saturday night time leisure programme Tonight’s the Evening, and briefly hosted BBC quiz present Strain Pad.

In addition to showing on a number of musical theatre soundtracks, Barrowman has launched albums together with One other Facet, Music Music Music in addition to new festive album A Fabulous Christmas.

Barrowman has had memorable stints on actuality TV – in 2018 he took half in I’m a Celeb…Get Me Out of Right here!, by which he got here third place and spawned new catchphrase “Fab-u-lous!”. Apparently Barrowman beforehand appeared on Dancing on Ice as a contestant on the very first sequence all the way in which again in 2006, and was eradicated within the fourth week. We’re certain he’ll final till the top this time.

What has John Barrowman stated about Dancing On Ice?

John Barrowman has uploaded a number of suitably fabulous posts onto his social media to indicate simply how completely happy he’s on the information.

“I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing On Ice family,” Barrowman stated. “Unlike most I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series. This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a Fresh, Fun and fabulous angle to the judging panel.”

Dancing on Ice on Christmas is on ITV on Sunday 22nd December at 7pm