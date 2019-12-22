Who is Kevin Kilbane? The ex-footballer joining Dancing On Ice 2020

Ever questioned what would occur in an expert footballer tried his luck at determine skating? Marvel no extra: Kevin Kilbane, former premier league participant, is competing on Dancing on Ice 2020!

The 42-year-old is one in all 12 celebs to glide/tumble on the rink below the eyes of judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and newcomer John Barrowman.

However who precisely is he? Right here’s every little thing it is advisable to know in regards to the ex-Sunderland participant…

Kevin Kilbane – Key Information

Age: 42

Well-known for: A footballing profession spanning from 1995 to 2012

Twitter: @kdkilbane77

Instagram: @kdkilbane77

Skilled accomplice: Brianne Delcourt

Who’s Kevin Kilbane? What was his soccer profession like?

Kevin Kilbane was born and raised in Preston, Lancashire and kick began his soccer profession on the native membership, Preston North Finish, in 1995.

After establishing himself as a worthwhile participant, he was offered to West Bromwich Albion two years later for £1 million, the membership’s most costly signing ever on the time.

He scored 15 targets throughout 106 appearances for Albion, earlier than one other large transfer to Sunderland for £2.5 million in 1999.

Regardless of a strong begin on the membership, he turned a controversial determine amongst Sunderland followers as their league efficiency worsened over the next years, culminating with their relegation from the Premier League in 2003.

At that time, Kilbane moved but once more to Everton the place he performed for 3 years and fared typically higher, though his last recreation for the membership in 2006 was tainted after he was despatched off for 2 bookable offences.

He entered right into a three-year deal at Wigan Athletic shortly after, making 76 appearances for the membership and scoring two targets.

One other switch to Hull Metropolis in 2009 noticed him loaned out for stints at Huddersfield City and Derby County, the place he sustained a again damage.

He retired from soccer in 2012, solely 5 months after signing right into a one-year contract with Coventry Metropolis.

Alongside his work in league soccer, Kilbane additionally had a formidable worldwide profession. Though he was born in England, his dad and mom are each Irish and this allowed him to play for the Republic of Eire’s nationwide crew, successful 110 caps in complete.

What did Kevin Kilbane do after retiring from soccer?

In direction of the top of his soccer profession, Kilbane started learning Skilled Sports activities Writing and Broadcasting at Staffordshire College, with the plan to start working within the media after retiring from sport.

In recent times, he has been a pundit and analyst for RTÉ’s protection of the UEFA Champions League, BBC One’s Match of the Day 2, in addition to commentating for the BBC at 2014’s World Cup in Brazil.

What did Kevin say about becoming a member of Dancing On Ice 2020?

Talking on Talksport Radio, Kilbane mentioned: “I am going on as a total novice. I’m starting from scratch here. This is going to be a massive challenge for me. I’ve been taking it easy for the last few years since I finished (football) so let’s just see how this one goes.”