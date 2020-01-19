Who is Libby Clegg? Meet the Paralympian joining Dancing On Ice 2020

This yr, marks two huge milestones for the Dancing On Ice 2020, with each the primary same-sex couple and the primary blind contestant: Libby Clegg.

The 29-year-old has stated she is that this yr’s “dark horse” of the competitors, along with her deteriorating eye-condition making coaching on the ice much more troublesome.

A gold-medal-winning Paralympian sprinter, Clegg isn’t used to coming second finest – and judging by her performances, she’s set to go simply as far on Dancing on Ice…

Right here’s every little thing that you must learn about her…

Dancing On Ice solid line-up: Libby Clegg – Key Info

Age: 29

Recognized for: Paralympic athlete

Twitter: @LibbyClegg

Instagram: @libby.clegg

Skilled dance associate: Mark Hanretty

Who’s Libby Clegg?

Libby Clegg is a sprinter who has represented Staff GB at a number of worldwide athletics competitions together with three totally different Paralympic Video games.

Clegg suffers from a deteriorating eye situation referred to as Stargardt’s Muscular Dystrophy, severely decreasing her peripheral imaginative and prescient in her left eye and making her legally blind.

Nevertheless, this hasn’t stopped her from changing into a frontrunner in sport, beginning out on the IPC World Championships earlier than stepping as much as the all-important Paralympic Video games.

She represented Staff GB at each Beijing 2008 and London 2012, successful silver medals at each for the 100m dash, earlier than returning for Rio 2016 the place she excelled with two gold medals for the 100m and 200m.

Mere months later, she was recognised with an MBE for her contributions to athletics and charity.

After taking a break from athletics to take care of her well being and provides delivery to her first son, Clegg is now again in coaching and hoping to compete at subsequent summer season’s Paralympics in Tokyo.

What has Libby Clegg stated about Dancing On Ice?

Clegg’s resolution to hitch Dancing On Ice so near the beginning of Tokyo 2020 has been questioned, particularly after fellow athlete Will Bayley sustained an damage on Strictly Come Dancing that might jeopardise his personal Paralympic possibilities.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Clegg spoke candidly about how British Athletics coach Paula Dunn responded to the information: “Paula expressed it’s actually not the most effective yr to do it and I utterly agree along with her, however these alternatives don’t come round fairly often. I felt like if I didn’t take it I’d remorse not doing it.

Lucas Uebel/Getty Photos

“I weighed up the options and it gives me an opportunity to get myself in front of a different audience and open other doors for me. I’ve got a son now so I need to think about financially making the most of situations.”

She went on to elucidate that her lack of imaginative and prescient really makes the spins simpler for her than for a number of the fully-sighted contestants, as she doesn’t get dizzy.

Clegg added: “I’m not going to be as bad as you think. I won’t be the first person out.”

She isn’t fairly as energetic on social media as a few of this yr’s different contestants, however a latest Instagram photograph does supply a sneak peek of Clegg with a post-training deal with in Nottingham.

Dancing On Ice continues Sundays on ITV.