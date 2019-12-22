Who is Lisa George? The Corrie star joining the cast of Dancing On Ice 2020

And the following Corrie star making an attempt to develop into champ of Dancing On Ice is…Lisa George!

Finest recognized for taking part in Beth Tinker on the ITV cleaning soap, the actress is attempting to glide her method to this 12 months’s title beneath the watchful eye of judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and newcomer John Barrowman.

However how a lot determine skating expertise does she have? Right here’s every thing it is advisable know in regards to the newest Coronation Avenue star to courageous the ice…

Dancing On Ice 2020: Lisa George, Key Information

Age: 49

Recognized for: Enjoying the function of Beth Tinker on Coronation Avenue

Twitter: @LisaGeorgeActor

Instagram: @LisaGeorgeActor

Skilled dance companion: Tom Naylor

Who’s Lisa George?

Lisa George is initially from Grimsby, North Lincolnshire, and earlier than becoming a member of the forged of Coronation Avenue she carried out an hour-long musical present for nursing houses throughout the nation.

Her first look as Beth Tinker was in August 2011 for 2 episodes solely, however she returned to develop into a collection common in direction of the top of that 12 months as her character bagged a job on the native knicker manufacturing facility, Underworld.

Since then, her character has develop into a fan favorite, incomes a nomination for Finest Newcomer in 2012 and marrying Kirk Sutherland (portrayed by Andy Whyment).

What has Lisa George mentioned about Dancing On Ice 2020?

The actress is understandably nervous about collaborating on the present, recounting an accident from her childhood on ITV morning present Lorraine: “I did it [ice skating] for a few years till I used to be about 9. I used to be in a contest and I caught my blades within the ice, the ice shot up like a shard and lower my chin open in order that was the top of my skating profession.

“I’m 49 this year so I haven’t been on the ice for 40 years. I was scared, the ice was really glossy and I thought ‘oh that’s when I fell’, so I had a flashback.”

She has additionally given her Instagram followers a sneak peak at her progress to date:

Dancing On Ice returns in 2020 on ITV