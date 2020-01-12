Who is Lisa George? The Corrie star joining the cast of Dancing On Ice 2020

And the subsequent Corrie star making an attempt to turn out to be champ of Dancing On Ice is…Lisa George!

Greatest identified for taking part in Beth Tinker on the ITV cleaning soap, the actress is attempting to glide her technique to this 12 months’s title underneath the watchful eye of judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and newcomer John Barrowman.

However how a lot determine skating expertise does she have? Right here’s all the pieces it’s essential know in regards to the newest Coronation Avenue star to courageous the ice…

Dancing On Ice 2020: Confirmed solid line-up

Dancing On Ice 2020: Lisa George, Key Information

Age: 49

Identified for: Taking part in the function of Beth Tinker on Coronation Avenue

Twitter: @LisaGeorgeActor

Instagram: @LisaGeorgeActor

Skilled dance associate: Tom Naylor

Who’s Lisa George?

Lisa George is initially from Grimsby, North Lincolnshire, and earlier than becoming a member of the solid of Coronation Avenue she carried out an hour-long musical present for nursing properties throughout the nation.

Her first look as Beth Tinker was in August 2011 for 2 episodes solely, however she returned to turn out to be a collection common in direction of the top of that 12 months as her character bagged a job on the native knicker manufacturing facility, Underworld.

Since then, her character has turn out to be a fan favorite, incomes a nomination for Greatest Newcomer in 2012 and marrying Kirk Sutherland (portrayed by Andy Whyment).

What has Lisa George stated about Dancing On Ice 2020?

The actress is understandably nervous about collaborating on the present, recounting an accident from her childhood on ITV morning present Lorraine: “I did it [ice skating] for a few years till I used to be about 9. I used to be in a contest and I caught my blades within the ice, the ice shot up like a shard and minimize my chin open in order that was the top of my skating profession.

“I’m 49 this year so I haven’t been on the ice for 40 years. I was scared, the ice was really glossy and I thought ‘oh that’s when I fell’, so I had a flashback.”

She has additionally given her Instagram followers a sneak peak at her progress to date:

Dancing On Ice returns in 2020 on ITV