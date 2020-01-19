Who is Lisa George? The Corrie star joining the cast of Dancing On Ice 2020

And the subsequent Corrie star trying to turn out to be champ of Dancing On Ice is…Lisa George!

Greatest recognized for taking part in Beth Tinker on the ITV cleaning soap, the actress is making an attempt to glide her solution to this 12 months’s title below the watchful eye of judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and newcomer John Barrowman.

George is skating within the competitors as a way to enhance her confidence: “I’ve kept a low profile in the past because of my poor body image, I was never confident about my weight and didn’t like how I looked,” she advised The Mirror.

“I maintain myself again so much. I’m a bag of nerves. I’ve all the time been advised it’s like I’ve an invisible rope round my neck hanging myself as a result of I do know I can do it – however I cease myself on a regular basis. I’m insecure.

“Everyone is saying it will be nice for people to see the real me. But actually, I agreed to do it because I am turning 50 in October this year, which is a huge deal, and I am determined to get fit.”

However how a lot determine skating expertise does she have? Right here’s every part it’s essential to know in regards to the newest Coronation Road star to courageous the ice…

Dancing On Ice 2020: Lisa George, Key Information

Age: 49

Identified for: Taking part in the position of Beth Tinker on Coronation Road

Twitter: @LisaGeorgeActor

Instagram: @LisaGeorgeActor

Skilled dance accomplice: Tom Naylor

Who’s Lisa George?

Lisa George is initially from Grimsby, North Lincolnshire, and earlier than becoming a member of the forged of Coronation Road she carried out an hour-long musical present for nursing properties throughout the nation.

Her first look as Beth Tinker was in August 2011 for 2 episodes solely, however she returned to turn out to be a sequence common in the direction of the tip of that 12 months as her character bagged a job on the native knicker manufacturing unit, Underworld.

Since then, her character has turn out to be a fan favorite, incomes a nomination for Greatest Newcomer in 2012 and marrying Kirk Sutherland (portrayed by Andy Whyment).

What has Lisa George mentioned about Dancing On Ice 2020?

The actress is understandably nervous about participating on the present, recounting an accident from her childhood on ITV morning present Lorraine: “I did it [ice skating] for a few years till I used to be about 9. I used to be in a contest and I caught my blades within the ice, the ice shot up like a shard and lower my chin open in order that was the tip of my skating profession.

“I’m 49 this year so I haven’t been on the ice for 40 years. I was scared, the ice was really glossy and I thought ‘oh that’s when I fell’, so I had a flashback.”

She has additionally given her Instagram followers a sneak peak at her progress up to now:

