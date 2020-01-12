Who is Love Island voiceover man Iain Stirling?

With the primary winter version of ITV2’s Love Island simply across the nook, many viewers shall be eager to place a reputation and face to the distinctive voice of its Scottish narrator – comic Iain Stirling.

Right here’s all the pieces it is advisable to know concerning the comic and presenter.

Who’s Iain Stirling?

Iain Sterling is the Scottish humorist, author and tv presenter who acts because the resident voiceover artist for actuality courting present Love Island. He supplies the witty and infrequently savage commentary over clips of the islanders’ antics that may be heard every sequence.

He began his profession as a CBBC presenter in 2009 alongside his puppet sidekick Hacker the Canine, and introduced kids’s programmes All Over the Place and panel present The Canine Ate My Homework, which received him a Youngsters’s BAFTA in 2017.

Stirling began narrating Love Island on ITV2 in 2015, which raised his public profile because the present grew in recognition. He went onto compete within the eighth sequence of Taskmaster on Dave and at present presents the ITV2 gameshow CelebAbility, which sees a workforce of well-known faces tackle members of the general public in a sequence of challenges.

Sterling just lately launched a e book – Not F**king Able to Grownup – and is touring his stand-up present Failing Upwards this 12 months.

The place have I seen Iain earlier than?

Along with his CBBC tenure, Stirling has appeared on The Jonathan Ross Present, The Russell Howard Hour and Sky One’s Comedians Watching Soccer with Mates.

He was one in every of six comedians to function on Comedy Central’s Comedy Bus, a sequence the place every episode, one comedian takes the others again to their hometown – which for Stirling is Edinburgh.

He has appeared as a visitor on varied episodes of Love Island: Aftersun – the fact sequence’ sister present.

How lengthy has Iain been the narrator on Love Island?

Stirling has narrated Love Island since its first sequence in 2015. He didn’t narrate the 2005 model of the present, which was introduced by Patrick Kielty, Kelly Brook and Fearne Cotton and cancelled after two sequence.

Caroline Flack introduced the primary 5 sequence of Love Island beginning in 2015, nevertheless she give up the present after being arrested charged with assault by beating in December. Stirling’s girlfriend Laura Whitmore will exchange her on the upcoming winter sequence in Cape City.

How lengthy has Iain been courting Love Island host Laura Whitmore?

Stirling has been courting Irish radio and TV presenter Laura Whitmore formally since August 2017. The couple have lived of their North London dwelling collectively since December 2018 and share a canine named Mick.

Earlier than touchdown her Love Island presenting job, Whitmore introduced sequence 11 of I’m a Superstar…Get Me Out of Right here: Additional Camp and took half in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016. She at present presents her personal present on BBC Radio 5 Reside.