Who is Lucrezia Millarini? The ITV News presenter joining Dancing On Ice 2020

This simply in: Lucrezia Millarini is competing for the Dancing on Ice 2020 crown.

The journalist and information presenter, who shall be recognized to viewers from varied ITV Information programmes, is buying and selling the anchor’s seat for the ice rink – however how nicely will she do within the contest?

Dancing On Ice 2020: Confirmed line-up (to date)

Right here’s the new scoop on every little thing you have to know…

Lucrezia Millarini – Key Information

Recognized for: Internet hosting ITV Information

Twitter: @lucrezianews

Instagram: @lucreziaitv

Skilled dance companion: Brendyn Hatfield

Who’s Lucrezia Millarini?

Initially from London, Lucrezia had initially deliberate to pursue a profession within the authorized career, learning legislation on the College of Bristol and coaching to grow to be a barrister.

Nevertheless, she ended up shifting focus to journalism, getting her begin at a neighborhood radio station in Oxford earlier than becoming a member of ITN’s information workforce.

Her first position at ITV Information London was Leisure Correspondent, which gave her the thrilling alternative to interview huge stars together with Tom Cruise, Rihanna and the solid of the Avengers film.

She later moved to a important presenting position, fronting the ITV Information at 6, in addition to the lunchtime and weekend information programmes.

What has Lucrezia mentioned about Dancing On Ice 2020?

After being introduced for the solid, Millarini mentioned in an announcement: “I’m super excited to be joining the line-up for DOI! I can’t wait to get out there on the ice and start training. While the news agenda is already pretty busy these days, I know life is about to get a lot busier… with a few bruises along the way!”

She has since posted on social media concerning the competitors, together with this image of her coaching with one of many present’s resident consultants, Christopher Dean:

Dancing on Ice returns in 2020 on ITV