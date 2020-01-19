Who is Lucrezia Millarini? The ITV News presenter joining Dancing On Ice 2020

This simply in: Lucrezia Millarini is competing for the Dancing on Ice 2020 crown.

The journalist and information presenter, who will probably be recognized to viewers from varied ITV Information programmes, is buying and selling the anchor’s seat for the ice rink.

And it’s not been the strongest begin up to now, having solely scored 18 in her first run and touchdown herself within the backside two – will Millarini have the ability to pull it out the bag?

Dancing On Ice 2020: Confirmed line-up

Right here’s the recent scoop on all the pieces it’s essential to know…

Lucrezia Millarini – Key Info

Identified for: Internet hosting ITV Information

Twitter: @lucrezianews

Instagram: @lucreziaitv

Skilled dance associate: Brendyn Hatfield

Who’s Lucrezia Millarini?

Initially from London, Lucrezia had initially deliberate to pursue a profession within the authorized career, finding out regulation on the College of Bristol and coaching to turn into a barrister.

Nevertheless, she ended up shifting focus to journalism, getting her begin at a neighborhood radio station in Oxford earlier than becoming a member of ITN’s information crew.

Her first function at ITV Information London was Leisure Correspondent, which gave her the thrilling alternative to interview huge stars together with Tom Cruise, Rihanna and the forged of the Avengers film.

She later moved to a primary presenting function, fronting the ITV Information at 6, in addition to the lunchtime and weekend information programmes.

What has Lucrezia stated about Dancing On Ice 2020?

After being introduced for the forged, Millarini stated in an announcement: “I’m super excited to be joining the line-up for DOI! I can’t wait to get out there on the ice and start training. While the news agenda is already pretty busy these days, I know life is about to get a lot busier… with a few bruises along the way!”

She has since posted on social media in regards to the competitors, together with this image of her coaching with one of many present’s resident consultants, Christopher Dean:

Dancing on Ice continues on Sundays on ITV.