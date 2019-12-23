Who is Mark Wright? Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2019 contestant

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas particular: Mark Wright

Age: 32

Twitter: @MarkWright_

Well-known for: Starring in The Solely Means is Essex and being runner-up within the eleventh collection of I’m a Celeb…Get Me Out of Right here – in addition to now presenting in his personal proper.

Who’s Mark Wright with partnered with for the Strictly Christmas particular?

This time, Wrighty has partnered up with Strictly favorite Janette Manrara.

What’s Mark Wright dancing within the Strictly Christmas particular?

Wright is trying a salsa to Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses.

What has Mark Wright stated about coming again to Strictly?

He might have all the time appeared a assured character throughout his time on TOWIE, however Wright admitted to HEARALPUBLICIST that he’s so nervous to be again that he may even collapse.

“The nerves used to be that bad that you couldn’t be any more nervous, so what’s the next level? It’s got to be fainting surely. Because I am that bad,” he defined.

“It’s the worst feeling. It’s really not a nice feeling.”

Nevertheless, regardless of being a bag of nerves, Wright is assured in his routine.

“This time I want it to be like my best ever dance,” he stated. “When I first started Strictly, it took ages to get the first routine in because you’ve never done those steps before. But, this time muscle memory came back, not straight away but it wasn’t as bad as I thought – even though it’s been five years, I actually feel okay!”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Particular airs Christmas Day at four.40pm on BBC One.