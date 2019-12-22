Who is Maura Higgins? Meet the Love Island contestant skating onto our screens for Dancing on Ice 2020

Buying and selling a villa in Majorca for a rink in Hemel Hempstead, Love Island’s Maura Higgins is competing for the Dancing on Ice 2020 title.

The fact TV star is only one of 12 celebs who signed on to the determine skating collection overseen by judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and newcomer John Barrowman.

However who precisely is she? Right here’s all you must find out about our Maura, Love Island finalist.

Maura Higgins – key information

Age: 28

Well-known for: Being a Love Island star

Instagram: @MauraHiggins

Twitter: @MauraHiggins

Skilled companion: Alexander Demetriou

Who’s Maura Higgins?

The previous ring lady and mannequin sashayed her approach onto our screens (and into our hearts) when she starred as a bombshell in Love Island collection 5.

Having initially set her sights on Tommy (who famously mentioned Maura made his head flip 560 levels), the Irish magnificence had a quick dalliance with Tom – who needed to see if she was “all mouth”.

Whereas Maura made waves within the villa, she was vastly standard with viewers at house due to her direct method and sharp one-liners, seeing her place fourth alongside her new beau Curtis Pritchard.

What did Maura do after Love Island?

Whereas we tipped her to be one of the crucial profitable Love Island contestants after leaving the present, Maura is doing even higher than we may have imagined.

Bagging her first internet hosting position as an agony aunt on ITV’s This Morning, Maura has now gone onto signal six-figure offers with lingerie firm Ann Summers and have her personal assortment with BooHoo too.

She can be nonetheless fortunately coupled up with Curtis.

What did Maura say about becoming a member of Dancing on Ice?

Making the announcement on This Morning whereas stood in a large snow globe (the place else?) Maura joked that she was going to be 2020’s Gemma Collins, and requested for a powerful companion to maintain her in line.

“I need someone strict to keep me in line. Otherwise I’ll just throw a strop and lay on the floor,” she joked.

“Headbangers frighten me so much. I don’t go to the health club so I’m going to wrestle. I’m going to be coaching day by day…my physique isn’t up for it!

“I’ve skated once in my life for fun, so I’ve no experience at all. I’m up for the challenge. I’m more excited than scared. I’m competitive so I think that will drive me.”

Dancing on Ice returns on January fifth 2020 on ITV.