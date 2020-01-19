Who is Maura Higgins? Meet the Love Island contestant skating onto our screens for Dancing on Ice 2020

Buying and selling a villa in Majorca for a rink in Hemel Hempstead, Love Island’s Maura Higgins is competing for the Dancing on Ice 2020 title.

The fact TV star is only one of 12 celebs who signed on to the determine skating sequence overseen by judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and newcomer John Barrowman.

And in typical Maura type, she’s very upfront about simply how she’ll assume she’ll do within the course of.

“I’m not prepared. I’ve very unprepared,” she mentioned. “I reckon my body won’t know what’s hit it. I have exercised but I go through phases. I exercise for a few weeks then give it up for months. I don’t stick to it because every time I exercise I never see a change so I give up too quickly. This is a competition though. I want to make the final.”

However for the uninitiated, who’s Maura Higgins? Right here’s all it’s worthwhile to learn about our Love Island finalist.

Maura Higgins – key information

Age: 28

Well-known for: Being a Love Island star

Instagram: @MauraHiggins

Twitter: @MauraHiggins

Skilled accomplice: Alexander Demetriou

Who’s Maura Higgins?

The previous ring woman and mannequin sashayed her manner onto our screens (and into our hearts) when she starred as a bombshell in Love Island sequence 5.

Having initially set her sights on Tommy (who famously mentioned Maura made his head flip 560 levels), the Irish magnificence had a short dalliance with Tom – who wished to see if she was “all mouth”.

Whereas Maura made waves within the villa, she was vastly common with viewers at residence because of her direct method and sharp one-liners, seeing her place fourth alongside her new beau Curtis Pritchard.

What did Maura do after Love Island?

Whereas we tipped her to be some of the profitable Love Island contestants after leaving the present, Maura is doing even higher than we might have imagined.

Bagging her first internet hosting function as an agony aunt on ITV’s This Morning, Maura has now gone onto signal six-figure offers with lingerie firm Ann Summers and have her personal assortment with BooHoo too.

She can be nonetheless fortunately coupled up with Curtis.

What did Maura say about becoming a member of Dancing on Ice?

Making the announcement on This Morning whereas stood in an enormous snow globe (the place else?) Maura joked that she was going to be 2020’s Gemma Collins, and requested for a powerful accomplice to maintain her in line.

“I need someone strict to keep me in line. Otherwise I’ll just throw a strop and lay on the floor,” she joked.

“Headbangers frighten me rather a lot. I don’t go to the health club so I’m going to wrestle. I’m going to be coaching every single day…my physique isn’t up for it!

“I’ve skated once in my life for fun, so I’ve no experience at all. I’m up for the challenge. I’m more excited than scared. I’m competitive so I think that will drive me.”

How aggressive is Maura forward of her Dancing On Ice debut?

Maura insisted forward of her debut: “I’m very competitive and I definitely want to win. Or just get very far, I do want to do well. I’d be raging if I spent so much time training and then get voted off in the first couple of weeks. I won’t like that.”

Dancing on Ice continues Sundays on ITV.