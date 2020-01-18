Who is Meghan Trainor? Meet the new Voice UK coach

The Voice UK is again for an additional collection, however this time there’s a brand new face among the many panel of coaches.

Jennifer Hudson has needed to drop out of the ITV singing competitors as a result of schedule clashes along with her different initiatives, so American songstress Meghan Trainor has stepped in to take her place.

Right here’s every part you should know in regards to the new choose…

Who’s Meghan Trainor?

Meghan Trainor is an American singer-songwriter who started her music profession at an early age by independently releasing three albums; the self-titled Meghan Trainor, I’ll Sing With You and Solely 17.

Quickly after, she started working professionally as a songwriter for music writer Huge Yellow Canine, ultimately assembly producer Kevin Kadish.

Collectively, they wrote her breakout hit All About That Bass, which secured Trainor a file deal and went on to turn out to be a world sensation in 2014, amassing over 2 billion views on YouTube.

The album it was featured on, confusingly named Title, went on to be the ninth best-selling album of 2015, shifting 1.eight million copies and successful Trainor the Grammy for Finest New Artist.

Her second major-label album was launched in 2016 to stable business success, with a 3rd scheduled for 2020.

What different TV reveals has Meghan Trainor been on?

Trainor was a visitor adviser on a season seven episode of The Voice US, later changing into an everyday choose on expertise present The 4: Battle For Stardom which ran for 2 seasons.

Why did Jennifer Hudson depart The Voice UK?

Hudson needed to depart The Voice as a result of scheduling conflicts along with her different initiatives, which embrace the movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd-Webber musical Cats, and a biopic about Aretha Franklin wherein she is enjoying the lead.

The Voice is on ITV at eight:30pm on Saturdays