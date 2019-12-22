Who is Michael Barrymore? Meet the Dancing on Ice contestant who was forced to withdraw

It was meant to be the yr of his comeback – however Michael Barrymore’s much-anticipated Dancing on Ice debut has sadly been lower quick.

The previous TV presenter and star of the 90s has been compelled to withdraw from Dancing on Ice following an damage.

Right here’s all it’s essential to know in regards to the star…

Who’s Michael Barrymore?

Actual title Michael Ciaran Parker, Barrymore was as soon as one of many UK’s hottest entertainers.

Having began as a Redcoat in Butlins and collaborating in a number of West Finish reveals, Barrymore discovered himself a TV staple after appearences on quiz present Blankety Clean and impersonation present Who Do You Do, in addition to a number of appearances on the Royal Selection Efficiency.

Barrymore landed his personal quiz present Strike It Fortunate (which was later retitled Strike It Wealthy) which grew to be massively widespread and cemented his standing as a family title. The success of Strike It Fortunate/Wealthy noticed him land his personal chat present, merely titled Barrymore, which ran till 2000.

Barrymore’s different TV reveals included expertise programme My Type of Folks, a type of beta-type model of Britain’s Received Expertise. The present adopted Barrymore as he travelled around the UK’s procuring centres to get amateurs on stage to carry out unrehearsed.

Then-unknown Susan Boyle and Gareth Gates each appeared on the present earlier than discovering fame on BGT and Pop Idol, respectively.

A spin-off music quiz, My Type of Music, adopted and was on display screen till 2002. Barrymore additionally fronted Children Say the Funniest Issues and Animals Do The Funniest Issues.

Barrymore received the Nationwide Tv Award for Most Standard Leisure presenter for 5 out of six years till 2001 – since then, Ant and Dec have received yearly consecutively.

What occurred to Michael Barrymore?

Barrymore’s presenting profession successfully floor to a halt after the physique of Stuart Lubbock was present in Barrymore’s Essex mansion’s swimming pool with traces of cocaine and ecstasy in his system. Barrymore has by no means been charged or linked to the crime, however has been questioned by Essex Police on earlier events.

Barrymore maintained he was “100 per cent innocent” when he appeared on Piers Morgan’s Life Tales earlier this yr.

“I gave Stuart nothing. There were no E’s at my house. I had a joint. If there was cocaine he didn’t get it from me,” he stated. “Stuart’s household deserve correct solutions and the police haven’t accomplished their inquiries correctly.

“I could not be more sad. I could not be more sorry that this event took place,” he continued. “It was at my home they usually don’t have all of the solutions to how he obtained these accidents. I couldn’t be extra unhappy or sorry if I’ve to be for the remainder of my life.

“Of course it goes through my head and I want things different. I wish I could change it for them. I f**ked up. What more do you want? I f**ked up.”

Has Michael Barrymore accomplished every other actuality TV?

After emigrating to New Zealand, Barrymore returned to the UK in 2006 to participate in Channel four’s Superstar Massive Brother, putting second after Chantelle Houghton.

His recognition on the present noticed him entrance The Friday Evening Mission with Justin Lee Collins and Alan Carr.

A 2010 celeb spin-off of Come Dine With Me noticed Barrymore, alongside Pat Sharp, Jenny Powell and Anthea Redfern host a cocktail party.

Barrymore’s final TV look within the UK, moreover his more moderen Life Tales interview, was on a 2014 version of The Jeremy Kyle Present, wherein he mentioned his showbiz profession, marriage and sexuality.

Why did Michael Barrymore pull out of Dancing on Ice?

After sustaining an damage following the Christmas particular, Barrymore was compelled to withdraw from the competitors to get replaced by Blue Peter host Radzi Chinyanganya.

“Shortly after shooting the Dancing On Ice Christmas Special I took a tumble whilst rehearsing for the January shows,” he stated in a press release. “After the autumn, I believed I had sprained my wrist nevertheless it seems that it’s damaged.

“Unfortunately, the medics have told me that I cannot compete. I am absolutely devastated; I have loved every second of the journey so far with my wonderful dance partner Alex Murphy and the support from the public has been overwhelming.”

Michael Barrymore – Key info

Age: 62

Well-known for: Being a TV presenter within the ’90s

Twitter: @MrBarrymore

Dancing on Ice returns in 2020