Who is Monster on The Masked Singer?

We’re hooked – The Masked Singer is our Saturday night time obsession as we try to guess which celebrities are behind the masks.

Whereas a few of our mastery singers have been unveiled, we’re ready to seek out out which well-known face is dressed up as ‘Monster’ – the belting blue creature.

The judging panel put ahead a spread of musical guesses, with Rita Ora suggesting Cee Lo Inexperienced whereas Davina McCall thought it was André 3000 behind the masks. Jonathan Ross guessed that Monster was rapper LL Cool J and Ken Jeong steered it was actor Jamie Foxx.

Nonetheless, followers produce other concepts as to who's behind the masks.

Monster – Songs, Clues and Guesses Songs: Week 1: Joyful – Pharrell Clues: “I have large monster arms and I’ve feasted on a lot of awards” “I have a bright, bold and big personality” Guesses: Cee Lo Inexperienced, LL Cool J, Jamie Foxx

Is Monster CeeLo Inexperienced?

Singer CeeLo Inexperienced is a important contender to be the celeb behind Monster, based on some viewers.

The musician, who’s half of the group Gnarls Barkley, has been profitable with hit singles Loopy and Neglect You. He voiced Murray the Mummy in animated movie Lodge Transylvania and was beforehand a choose on the US model of The Voice.

Many viewers are satisfied that the R&B singer is the person behind the masks, because the Monster has an identical distinctive voice to Inexperienced. Monster additionally mentions that he’s received a number of awards, which might apply to Inexperienced, who has acquired 5 Grammy Awards and different accolades.

Some Twitter customers have additionally highlighted that CeeLo Inexperienced’s alter ego is known as ‘Gold’, which is a tune by Monster’s hero, Tony Hadley. Additionally, in a 2010 interview, Inexperienced instructed The Guardian that he would put on a gold swimsuit if he might get one made in order that “hopefully, if someone like Tony [Hadley] from Spandau Ballet sees me looking stylish, they’ll recognise it comes from them”.

i take the masked singer VERY critically… the monster is 100% ceelo inexperienced and to show it – right here’s a interview from 2010 the place he expresses his love for tony hadley #maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/cHr40mtqaN — ruby (@rubynaldrett) January 5, 2020

Is Monster Large Narstie?

Some followers are guessing that British rapper Large Narstie is the celeb within the blue furry costume.

Rap artist Large Narstie is greatest recognized for When the Bassline Drops – his single with Craig David – and different grime hits. He has additionally change into an web and tv persona in recent times after showing on the Gogglebox celeb particular, Would I Lie To You? And Large Fats Quiz of the Yr. He hosts his personal chat present – The Large Narstie Present – on Channel four.

Some viewers thought Monster’s “big personality” was a reference to Large Narstie’s stage identify.

I feel the #MaskedSinger is Large Narstie — Deb Mutch (@DebMutch) January 5, 2020

Is Monster will.i.am?

Some followers are sure that musician Will.i.am is Monster’s true celeb id.

The rapper, who’s greatest recognized for being a member of The Black Eyes Peas, has produced quite a few hits together with The place Is the Love, My Humps and I Gotta Feeling and acted in Madagascar 2 and Rio. He’s presently a choose on The Voice UK.

Will.i.am is a guess for a lot of viewers because the rapper has acquired many musical accolades and is presently within the UK to movie The Voice.

I reckon Monster was Will I’m, 7 trumpets on his head for the 7 grammy’s he’s received ???? #MaskedSinger — THOM✌???????? (@THOMLS) January 5, 2020

Is Monster Adebayo Akinfenwa?

Footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa is the identify on some viewers’ lips after watching Monster’s efficiency.

The skilled striker has performed for Wycombe Wanderers since 2016 and is understood for his bodily power.

Some followers have come to this conclusion after Monster stated that he has “big arms”, subsequently hinting that he may very well be an athlete.

#MaskedSinger if that’s not Adebayo Akinfenwa within the monster outfit I’ll be disenchanted — Richard Monyei (@akaYEI) January 5, 2020

