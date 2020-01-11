Who is Monster on The Masked Singer?

Final weekend’s premiere of The Masked Singer on ITV noticed the primary two celeb reveals of the collection – EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer as ‘Butterfly’ and former international secretary Alan Johnson as ‘Pharaoh’.

Nevertheless, we’re nonetheless ready to seek out out which well-known face is dressed up as ‘Monster’ – the belting blue creature.

Monster made his first look in episode two of The Masked Singer’s first collection, singing Pharrell’s Glad while surrounded by energetic balloon-covered dancers.

Earlier than his efficiency, the flurry creature teased the viewers by saying he had a shiny, daring and “big” character, he has “large monster arms” and that he’s “feasted on a lot of awards”. He added that his hero is Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley.

The judging panel put ahead a variety of musical guesses, with Rita Ora suggesting Cee Lo Inexperienced whereas Davina McCall thought it was André 3000 behind the masks. Jonathan Ross guessed that Monster was rapper LL Cool J and Ken Jeong steered it was actor Jamie Foxx.

Nevertheless, followers produce other concepts as to who’s behind the masks. Take a look at the preferred theories under.

Is Monster CeeLo Inexperienced?

Brian Stukes/Getty Photographs

Singer CeeLo Inexperienced is a major contender to be the celeb behind Monster, based on some viewers.

The musician, who’s half of the group Gnarls Barkley, has been profitable with hit singles Loopy and Overlook You. He voiced Murray the Mummy in animated movie Lodge Transylvania and was beforehand a choose on the US model of The Voice.

Many viewers are satisfied that the R&B singer is the person behind the masks, because the Monster has the same distinctive voice to Inexperienced. Monster additionally mentions that he’s received a number of awards, which may apply to Inexperienced, who has obtained 5 Grammy Awards and different accolades.

Some Twitter customers have additionally highlighted that CeeLo Inexperienced’s alter ego is called ‘Gold’, which is a music by Monster’s hero, Tony Hadley. Additionally, in a 2010 interview, Inexperienced advised The Guardian that he would put on a gold swimsuit if he may get one made in order that “hopefully, if someone like Tony [Hadley] from Spandau Ballet sees me looking stylish, they’ll recognise it comes from them”.

i take the masked singer VERY critically… the monster is 100% ceelo inexperienced and to show it – right here’s a interview from 2010 the place he expresses his love for tony hadley #maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/cHr40mtqaN — ruby (@rubynaldrett) January 5, 2020

Is Monster Huge Narstie?

Some followers are guessing that British rapper Huge Narstie is the celeb within the blue furry costume.

Rap artist Huge Narstie is greatest recognized for When the Bassline Drops – his single with Craig David – and different grime hits. He has additionally grow to be an web and tv character in recent times after showing on the Gogglebox celeb particular, Would I Lie To You? And Huge Fats Quiz of the 12 months. He hosts his personal chat present – The Huge Narstie Present – on Channel four.

Some viewers thought Monster’s “big personality” was a reference to Huge Narstie’s stage identify.

I believe the #MaskedSinger is Huge Narstie — Deb Mutch (@DebMutch) January 5, 2020

Is Monster will.i.am?

Some followers are sure that musician Will.i.am is Monster’s true celeb id.

The rapper, who’s greatest recognized for being a member of The Black Eyes Peas, has produced quite a few hits together with The place Is the Love, My Humps and I Gotta Feeling and acted in Madagascar 2 and Rio. He’s presently a choose on The Voice UK.

Will.i.am is a guess for a lot of viewers because the rapper has obtained many musical accolades and is presently within the UK to movie The Voice.

I reckon Monster was Will I’m, 7 trumpets on his head for the 7 grammy’s he’s received ???? #MaskedSinger — THOM✌???????? (@THOMLS) January 5, 2020

Is Monster Adebayo Akinfenwa?

Kevin Barnes – CameraSport by way of Getty Photographs

Footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa is the identify on some viewers’ lips after watching Monster’s efficiency.

The skilled striker has performed for Wycombe Wanderers since 2016 and is understood for his bodily energy.

Some followers have come to this conclusion after Monster stated that he has “big arms”, subsequently hinting that he may very well be an athlete.

#MaskedSinger if that’s not Adebayo Akinfenwa within the monster outfit I’ll be dissatisfied — Richard Monyei (@akaYEI) January 5, 2020

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV