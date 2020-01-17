News WORLD

Who is Octopus on The Masked Singer?

January 17, 2020
2 Min Read

The nation is hooked on zany guessing-game present with The Masked Singer, which sees a collection of celebrities don elaborate disguises as we try to guess simply who’s behind the masks.

Octopus is a vibrant and bubbly character whose efficiency suggests she’s no stranger to the stage. However who’s she?

With theories flying round on the web, who actually sang The Little Mermaid’s A part of Your World?

HEARALPUBLICIST has a round-up of all of the theories and guess.

Octopus – Songs, Clues and Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: A part of Your World – The Little Mermaid

Clues:

“I do weight-training”

“I have links to catwalks”

Guesses:

Ashley Roberts, Courtney Act

Is Octopus Ashley Roberts?

Ashley Roberts - Strictly Come Dancing 2018 rumours

Thus far, the prevailing pondering is that Ashley Roberts is behind the Octopus masks.

The ocean-dweller seems to have an American accent and we have been instructed there’s a hyperlink to a “cat walk”.

Whereas some thought this was clearly a reference to a mannequin, others are satisfied it’s a nod to a former member of lady group The Pussycat Dolls.

The cute and Disney-like Octopus then revealed she does “weight training”, a typical technique of retaining in form for fashions.

However eagle-eyed viewers thought this was really a play on phrases and referred to Ashley’s position in Waitress, the musical.

If that wasn’t sufficient, an image did the rounds on Twitter exhibiting Ashley in a ravishing mermaid costume – a direct hyperlink to the tune she sang.

Is Octopus Courtney Act?

Courtney Act

Nevertheless, others contemplated whether or not RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act was behind the masks.

The Australian-born singer and entertainer – aka Shane Jenek – isn’t any stranger to the stage and will undoubtedly carry out with an American accent whereas carrying off a particularly intricate costume.

Moreover, a key a part of the drag expertise present sees the hopeful queens strut their stuff down a cat stroll to impress head choose Ru.

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturdays at 7pm
