Who is Octopus on The Masked Singer?

The nation is hooked on zany guessing-game present with The Masked Singer, which sees a collection of celebrities don elaborate disguises as we try to guess simply who’s behind the masks.

Octopus is a vibrant and bubbly character whose efficiency suggests she’s no stranger to the stage. However who’s she?

With theories flying round on the web, who actually sang The Little Mermaid’s A part of Your World?

Octopus – Songs, Clues and Guesses Songs: Week 1: A part of Your World – The Little Mermaid Clues: “I do weight-training” “I have links to catwalks” Guesses: Ashley Roberts, Courtney Act

Is Octopus Ashley Roberts?

Thus far, the prevailing pondering is that Ashley Roberts is behind the Octopus masks.

The ocean-dweller seems to have an American accent and we have been instructed there’s a hyperlink to a “cat walk”.

Whereas some thought this was clearly a reference to a mannequin, others are satisfied it’s a nod to a former member of lady group The Pussycat Dolls.

The cute and Disney-like Octopus then revealed she does “weight training”, a typical technique of retaining in form for fashions.

However eagle-eyed viewers thought this was really a play on phrases and referred to Ashley’s position in Waitress, the musical.

If that wasn’t sufficient, an image did the rounds on Twitter exhibiting Ashley in a ravishing mermaid costume – a direct hyperlink to the tune she sang.

Is Octopus Courtney Act?

Nevertheless, others contemplated whether or not RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act was behind the masks.

The Australian-born singer and entertainer – aka Shane Jenek – isn’t any stranger to the stage and will undoubtedly carry out with an American accent whereas carrying off a particularly intricate costume.

Moreover, a key a part of the drag expertise present sees the hopeful queens strut their stuff down a cat stroll to impress head choose Ru.

