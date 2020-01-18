Who is Octopus on The Masked Singer?

The nation is hooked on zany guessing-game present with The Masked Singer, which sees a collection of celebrities don elaborate disguises as we try to guess simply who’s behind the masks.
Octopus is a vibrant and bubbly character whose efficiency suggests she’s no stranger to the stage. However who’s she?
With theories flying round on the web, who actually sang The Little Mermaid’s A part of Your World?
HEARALPUBLICIST has a round-up of all of the theories and guess.
Octopus – Songs, Clues and Guesses
Songs:
Week 1: A part of Your World – The Little Mermaid
Clues:
“I do weight-training”
“I have links to catwalks”
Guesses:
Ashley Roberts, Courtney Act
Is Octopus Ashley Roberts?
Thus far, the prevailing considering is that Ashley Roberts is behind the Octopus masks.
The ocean-dweller seems to have an American accent and we had been informed there’s a hyperlink to a “cat walk”.
Whereas some thought this was clearly a reference to a mannequin, others are satisfied it’s a nod to a former member of lady group The Pussycat Dolls.
The cute and Disney-like Octopus then revealed she does “weight training”, a typical methodology of conserving in form for fashions.
However eagle-eyed viewers thought this was really a play on phrases and referred to Ashley’s function in Waitress, the musical.
If that wasn’t sufficient, an image did the rounds on Twitter displaying Ashley in a phenomenal mermaid costume – a direct hyperlink to the track she sang.
Is Octopus Courtney Act?
Nevertheless, others contemplated whether or not RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act was behind the masks.
The Australian-born singer and entertainer – aka Shane Jenek – isn’t any stranger to the stage and will undoubtedly carry out with an American accent whereas carrying off a particularly intricate costume.
Moreover, a key a part of the drag expertise present sees the hopeful queens strut their stuff down a cat stroll to impress head choose Ru.
