Who is Octopus on The Masked Singer?

The nation is hooked on zany guessing-game present with The Masked Singer, which sees a sequence of celebrities don elaborate disguises as we try to guess simply who’s behind the masks.

Octopus is a vibrant and bubbly character whose efficiency suggests she’s no stranger to the stage. However who’s she? Is she actually Kylie or Danni Minogue?

With theories flying round on the web, who actually sang The Little Mermaid’s A part of Your World?

HEARALPUBLICIST has a round-up of all of the theories and guess.

Octopus – Songs, Clues and Guesses Songs: Week 1: A part of Your World – The Little Mermaid Week 2: Splish Splash – Bobby Darin Clues: Does weight coaching

Has hyperlinks to catwalks

Desires to be a “role-model”

Possibly American

Signed a record-breaking deal

Australian – Hyperlinks to Jason Donovan throughout Neighbours period

Linked to The Apprentice Guesses: Kylie Minogue

Danni Minogue

Holly Valance

Ashley Roberts

Courtney Act

Is Octopus Kylie Minogue?

You’re studying that proper – the primary idea up to now is that Kylie herself is underneath the large Octopus costume.

The teeny performer certainly has a recognisable voice, however she can be a talented singer who may physician her personal vocals to sound American.

And lets not overlook about her iconic hyperlink to Jason Donovan when her character Charlene married his in Neighbours.

The judges actually suppose it’s Kylie, however are they barking up the flawed tree?

Is Octopus Danni Minogue?

Danni Minogue has just about all the identical traits as her sister, Kylie, however there’s one huge stand out issue together with her.

She as soon as appeared on The Superstar Apprentice, which additionally makes her the one one on our checklist to have performed so…

Is Octopus Ashley Roberts?

To this point, many viewers are satisfied that Ashley Roberts is behind the Octopus masks.

The ocean-dweller seems to have an American accent and we have been instructed there’s a hyperlink to a “cat walk”.

Whereas some thought this was clearly a reference to a mannequin, others are satisfied it’s a nod to a former member of woman group The Pussycat Dolls.

The cute and Disney-like Octopus then revealed she does “weight training”, a standard technique of protecting in form for fashions.

However eagle-eyed viewers thought this was truly a play on phrases and referred to Ashley’s function in Waitress, the musical.

If that wasn’t sufficient, an image did the rounds on Twitter displaying Ashley in a wonderful mermaid costume – a direct hyperlink to the track she sang.

Is Octopus Courtney Act?

Nonetheless, others contemplated whether or not RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act was behind the masks.

The Australian-born singer and entertainer – aka Shane Jenek – is not any stranger to the stage and will undoubtedly carry out with an American accent whereas carrying off a particularly intricate costume.

Moreover, a key a part of the drag expertise present sees the hopeful queens strut their stuff down a cat stroll to impress head choose Ru.

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturdays at 7pm