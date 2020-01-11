Who is Octopus on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm as viewers ponder who’re the hidden well-known faces which were performing for them.

In the mean time, there are 10 characters nonetheless within the competitors, however their identities stay a thriller.

Octopus is a vibrant and bubbly character whose efficiency suggests she’s no stranger to the stage. However who’s she?

With theories flying round on the web, who actually sang The Little Mermaid’s A part of Your World?

Is Octopus Ashley Roberts?

To this point, the prevailing pondering is that Ashley Roberts is behind the Octopus masks.

The ocean-dweller seems to have an American accent and we had been informed there’s a hyperlink to a “cat walk”.

Whereas some thought this was clearly a reference to a mannequin, others are satisfied it’s a nod to a former member of woman group The Pussycat Dolls.

The cute and Disney-like Octopus then revealed she does “weight training”, a typical technique of preserving in form for fashions.

However eagle-eyed viewers thought this was truly a play on phrases and referred to Ashley’s position in Waitress, the musical.

If that wasn’t sufficient, an image did the rounds on Twitter exhibiting Ashley in an attractive mermaid costume – a direct hyperlink to the music she sang.

Is Octopus Courtney Act?

Nevertheless, others contemplated whether or not RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act was behind the masks.

The Australian-born singer and entertainer – aka Shane Jenek – is not any stranger to the stage and will undoubtedly carry out with an American accent whereas carrying off an especially intricate costume.

Moreover, a key a part of the drag expertise present sees the hopeful queens strut their stuff down a cat stroll to impress head decide Ru.

