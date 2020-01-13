Who is on Monday Night Football? Sky Sports listings for MNF games

You’ve had a tough begin to the working week, however it’s okay, there’s soccer on the TV – Monday Night time Soccer.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher present the right tonic to an sad Monday with most weeks that includes a primetime Premier League recreation to ease the ache of beginning a contemporary week within the workplace.

Monday Night time Soccer on Sky, together with fixtures developing and how one can watch on TV and on-line.

Monday Night time Soccer this week

sixth January: No MNF

Monday Night time Soccer fixtures

All eight:00pm kick-offs UK time

17th February: Chelsea v Man Utd

24th February: Liverpool v West Ham

Find out how to watch Monday Night time Soccer

You possibly can watch MNF video games dwell on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Foremost Occasion or on-line through the SkyGo app.

Sky clients can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Discover out extra about the most effective Sky packages

In case you don’t have Sky, you possibly can watch the match via NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all without having a contract. NOW TV could be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.