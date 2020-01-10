Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

The friends for this week’s episode of The Graham Norton present have been introduced, with a stellar line-up that features not simply two Harry Potter stars but additionally a ’00s musical legend.

Showing on the BBC’s flagship lighthearted speak present are the Boy Who Lived himself Daniel Radcliffe and the outrageous Miriam Margolyes, who performed Hogwarts’ Herbology professor Pomona Sprout within the magical franchise.

They’re joined by Scottish actor Alan Cumming and Disaster star and author Sharon Horgan. If Craig David is your flava, you’re in luck as he’ll be performing ‘Born To Do It’ earlier than chatting to Graham about his upcoming tour.

Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming will probably be selling Endgame, a brand new play at London’s Outdated Vic theatre during which they each star. They’ll additionally chat to Graham about their experiences dwelling throughout the pond and what life is like after showing in an enormous Hollywood franchise (Cumming performed Nightcrawler within the 2003 X-Males movie X2).

Miriam Margolyes is all the time a riot on the present, whether or not she’s telling one among her traditional X-rated anecdotes or questioning who her A-list co-stars are. This time spherical, she’ll be discussing her Name The Midwife position and why she by no means watches herself in something.

Sharon Horgan will lastly shed some a lot wanted gentle on that Disaster ending (type of). She’ll even be speaking about her new movie, Army Wives, and what it’s wish to work with Dame Kristin Scott Thomas.

The Graham Norton Present will air on BBC One at 10:35pm on Friday 10th January 2020.