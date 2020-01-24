Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

The company for this week’s episode of The Graham Norton present have been introduced, with a stellar line-up that features two of Britain’s most beloved stars and two of the US’s favorite Hollywood names.

Showing on the BBC’s flagship lighthearted discuss present are nationwide treasures Patrick Stewart, who’s again in his outdated spaceship’s captain seat, and Jennifer Saunders. They’re joined by Simply Mercy co-stars Jamie Foxx (Child Driver) and Michael B Jordan (Black Panther). Music will probably be supplied by Michael Kiwanuka.

Stewart will probably be discussing his return to the Star Trek franchise after twenty years within the upcoming Star Trek: Picard. The X-Males and Logan star has been very secretive about it so far, so let’s hope Graham charms some extra particulars out of him.

Completely Fabulous’ Saunders will probably be becoming a member of him on the purple couch to talk about her upcoming position in Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller The Stranger, a departure from the actress’s normal comedy roles.

Jordan and Foxx each star in authorized drama Simply Mercy, which relies on a real story. Jordan performs civil rights defence legal professional Bryan Stevenson whereas Fox is ‘Johnny D’ McMillan, a person wrongfully accused of murdering a white lady.

The Graham Norton Present will air on BBC One at 10:35pm on Friday 17th January 2020.