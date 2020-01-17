Who is Queen Bee on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has the nation hooked to guessing who every hidden star actually is.

With Queen Bee at the moment one of many favourites on part of her gorgeous voice, whose face is hidden below the extravagant head piece?

The Masked Singer – Which celeb is behind the masks? Theories and clues revealed

The judges had been utterly torn over who she may probably be, with Jonathan Ross pondering if Margot Robbie was on stage, Rita Ora guessing if her pal Charlie XCX was masked, and Ken Jeong choosing Olivia Colman.

Nonetheless, viewers have been buzzing round her pre-performance VT and have give you some sturdy theories – see which of them HEARALPUBLICIST thinks have legs.

Queen Bee – Songs, Clues and Guesses Songs: Week Two: Somebody You Cherished – Lewis Capaldi Week One: Alive – Sia Clues: “I get a buzz from helping other people. Am I a law breaker? I’m a law maker.” “I started my career quite young as a wild card. I’ve had several accents over the years.” Guesses: Jesy Nelson, Charlotte Church, Nicola Roberts

Is Queen Bee Jesy Nelson?

Having initially auditioned for The X Issue as a solo artist, Nelson was introduced again to be a part of group Rhythmix, which quickly turned Little Combine – arguably making her a wild card.

She additionally acted when she was youthful, beforehand starring as an additional within the Harry Potter franchise.

Extra not too long ago, Nelson has positioned herself as an activist after her emotional documentary on trolling and psychological well being.

Is Queen Bee Charlotte Church?

Earlier than singing, Queen Bee stated she began her profession fairly younger and was beforehand seen as a “wild card”.

She additionally defined how she has had a number of accents throughout the years, starting from American to Scouse.

Instantly, many had been satisfied she was Charlotte Church, who rose to fame when she was only a small youngster, however the singer was fast to tweet out her defence, insisting she was not the bee.

Is Queen Bee Nicola Roberts?

Many followers had been utterly optimistic they’d cracked the code and it was actually, Nicola Roberts they had been listening to.

The previous Ladies Aloud star isn’t any stranger to the stage and it was clear Queen Bee was a assured performer.

Moreover, she is understood for her Liverpudlian accent which was crystal clear by means of the voice changer.

The complete cease within the argument comes from the very fact Nicola was really a wild card on Posters: The Rivals… satisfied?

Is Queen Bee Maisie Williams?

A few viewers thought they’d seen Maisie Williams’ first singing efficiency on TV over the weekend.

The Arya Stark actress shot to fame when she was younger, which inserts the clue.

What’s extra, she was seemingly one of many winners of Recreation of Thrones after that finale, so Queen Bee’s crown might be a nod to that.

