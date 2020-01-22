Who is Queen Bee on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has the nation hooked to guessing who every hidden star actually is.

With Queen Bee presently one of many favourites on part of her gorgeous voice, whose face is hidden below the extravagant head piece?

The Masked Singer – Which superstar is behind the masks? Theories and clues revealed

The judges have been fully torn over who she may presumably be, with Jonathan Ross pondering if Margot Robbie was on stage, Rita Ora guessing if her pal Charlie XCX was masked, and Ken Jeong choosing Olivia Colman.

Nevertheless, viewers have been buzzing round her pre-performance VT and have provide you with some robust theories, together with Nicola Roberts – see which of them HEARALPUBLICIST thinks have legs.

Queen Bee – Songs, Clues and Guesses Songs: Week One: Alive – Sia Week Two: Somebody You Beloved – Lewis Capaldi Clues: Youngster star/well-known when she was youthful

A wild card

A number of accents

“Joker of the pack”

Legislation maker

Activist Guesses: Nicola Roberts

Jesy Nelson

Charlotte Church

Is Queen Bee Nicola Roberts?

Many followers have been fully optimistic they’d cracked the code and it was in actual fact, Nicola Roberts they have been listening to.

The previous Ladies Aloud star isn’t any stranger to the stage and it was clear Queen Bee was a assured performer.

Moreover, she is understood for her Liverpudlian accent which was crystal clear via the voice changer.

The complete cease within the argument comes from the very fact Nicola was truly a wild card on Posters: The Rivals… satisfied?

Is Queen Bee Jesy Nelson?

Having initially auditioned for The X Issue as a solo artist, Nelson was introduced again to be a part of group Rhythmix, which quickly turned Little Combine – arguably making her a wild card.

She additionally acted when she was youthful, beforehand starring as an additional within the Harry Potter franchise.

Extra not too long ago, Nelson has positioned herself as an activist after her emotional documentary on trolling and psychological well being.

Is Queen Bee Charlotte Church?

Charlotte Church (©GETTY)

Earlier than singing, Queen Bee stated she began her profession fairly younger and was beforehand seen as a “wild card”.

She additionally defined how she has had a number of accents throughout the years, starting from American to Scouse.

Instantly, many have been satisfied she was Charlotte Church, who rose to fame when she was only a small youngster, however the singer was fast to tweet out her defence, insisting she was not the bee.

Is Queen Bee Maisie Williams?

A few viewers thought they’d seen Maisie Williams’ first singing efficiency on TV over the weekend.

The Arya Stark actress shot to fame when she was younger, which inserts the clue.

What’s extra, she was seemingly one of many winners of Sport of Thrones after that finale, so Queen Bee’s crown may very well be a nod to that.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday 11th January at 7pm on ITV