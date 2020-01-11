Who is Queen Bee on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has the nation hooked to guessing who every hidden star actually is.

With Queen Bee at present one of many favourites on part of her beautiful voice, who’s face is hidden below the extravagant head piece?

Donning a honeycomb crown and a gown larger than a hive, Queen Bee definitely made an entrance when she sang Sia’s hit tune, Alive.

Nonetheless, viewers have been positively stumped as to who was behind the porcelain doll face.

The judges have been fully torn over who she may probably be, with Jonathan Ross pondering if Margot Robbie was on stage, Rita Ora guessing if her pal Charlie XCX was masked, and Ken Jeong choosing Olivia Colman.

Nonetheless, viewers have been buzzing round her pre-performance VT and have give you some robust theories.

The Masked Singer – Which superstar is behind the masks? Theories and clues revealed

Is Queen Bee Charlotte Church?

Earlier than singing, Queen Bee mentioned she began her profession fairly younger and was beforehand seen as a “wild card”.

She additionally defined how she has had a number of accents throughout the years, starting from American to Scouse.

Instantly, many have been satisfied she was Charlotte Church, who rose to fame when she was only a small youngster, however the singer was fast to tweet out her defence, insisting she was not the bee.

Is Queen Bee Nicola Roberts?

Many followers have been fully constructive they’d cracked the code and it was actually, Nicola Roberts they have been listening to.

The previous Ladies Aloud star isn’t any stranger to the stage and it was clear Queen Bee was a assured performer.

Moreover, she is understood for her Liverpudlian accent which was crystal clear by means of the voice changer.

The complete cease within the argument comes from the very fact Nicola was really a wild card on Posters: The Rivals… satisfied?

Is Queen Bee Maisie Williams?

A few viewers thought they’d seen Maisie Williams’ first singing efficiency on TV over the weekend.

The Arya Stark actress shot to fame when she was younger, which inserts the clue.

What’s extra, she was seemingly one of many winners of Recreation of Thrones after that finale, so Queen Bee’s crown could possibly be a nod to that.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday 11th January at 7pm on ITV